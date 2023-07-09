James Gunn’s DCU Might Create An Overly Simplistic Franchise

James Gunn‘s influence on the DC universe has created many great things, but some changes highlight a problem that might change the franchise in a terrible way.

After years of struggling to create a cohesive story, Warner Bros. needed someone to lead DC Studios. To build a plan and vision for the franchise and tell an overarching story that isn’t loosely based on cameos. This job fell to James Gun and Peter Safran, and while the duo has barely started, fans have begun to see the potential for DC to change course and redeem itself.

Fans also know this isn’t Gunn’s first time with DC. He already made two projects for the franchise, with one of them considered to be an amazing success. His Suicide Squad movie delivers a spectacle that fans wanted while also making obscure villains more in the mainstream media. One of those villains would be Idris Elba’s Bloodsport.

In the DCEU, he was arrested for putting Superman in the ICU, and now the comics have changed his appearance to look just like how he did in the movie. One fan shared how the comic looks online and how Bloodsport has been changed so that he is now recognizable:

Kinda funny how no-one acknowledges the fact that Bloodsport got brand-synergyed because no-one read the Suicide Squad ongoing at that time

While this might look like a great idea, it is a little concerning. Gunn is already making an effort for the DCU to have most projects be very consistent, and while this is great for continuity, the comics follow a different storyline, so they don’t have to look the same. Making them look the same only creates more issues because the line between the two storylines blurs and leaves fans confused and unsure about what is what.

This problem isn’t something DC really needs, and if they can avoid confusing fans, it would be better. Sure, Bloodsport’s costume being changed to fit what Idris Elba wore is cool, but then the line between what we see in movies and what we see in comics might look too familiar and not offer a new artistic approach.

