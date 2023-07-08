DC Star Interested in Changing Roles for New ‘Batman’ Movie

One DC star is ready to play one of Batman’s lesser-known villains if given a chance in James Gunn’s DCU.

A few years back, Batman was in an odd spot. Ben Affleck played the iconic billionaire/vigilante, but the super hero never got his own movie. Instead, DC created a different version of Batman with Robert Pattinson that isn’t even connected to the DCU.

This leads to Ben Affleck never appearing as Batman and Gunn already planning to replace the actor for the DCU. Now that Warner Bros. wants someone to lead DC Studios, they chose Gunn and Safran. Why? Because their vision for the DCU was something they believed in.

Superman would kick off the new universe with a brand new version of Batman also appearing. This time around, Batman will work with Robin, but instead of choosing Dick Grayson, Batman will work with his son, Damian Wayne. The first Batman movie in the DCU is titled Batman: Brave and the Bold and will focus on this father-and-son relationship,

Like any good Batman movie, it’s incomplete without some villain. Brave and the Bold will likely have Ra’s Al Ghul play a role in the film since Damian will be his grandson. The League of Assassins did appear recently in live-action in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, but fans won’t mind seeing a more comic-accurate version of the character.

For Pattinson’s Batman sequel, it’s unclear who the villain will be, but Jackie Earle Haley, who first starred in Zack Snyder’s Watchmen (2009) as Rorschach, wants to pivot and play the Mad Hatter in Matt Reeve’s universe if the director wants him:

Jackie Earle Haley says he loves the idea of playing Mad Hatter in #TheBatman universe from Matt Reeves 🦇 pic.twitter.com/HXGjb2arHj — The Batman Film News 🦇 (@TheBatmanFilm_) July 7, 2023

The Mad Hatter would be an interesting villain to appear in a Batman movie, but the villain probably would have to appear alongside a few other villains like Scarecrow to feel like a threat, but you never know what Reeves will do. He did make Paul Dano’s Riddler into a more formidable villain, so it’s possible Reeves can do the same with the Mad Hatter.

