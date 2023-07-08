Unauthorized DC Comics Film Gets a Real Screening

In an era when anyone can access high-grade cameras, there’s more risk than ever of IP confusion. That’s what makes this unauthorized DC comics film such a big deal—it’s getting a real screening in the United States.

Unauthorized DC Comics Film and Media

The People’s Joker came about like many cult classics, in the festival circuit. After it showed a mere one time during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), Warner Bros. terminated future screenings. The cause? It was an unauthorized DC comics film that violated the rights to play the iconic Joker villain.

When a Creation Exceeds Its Creator

Immediately after, director and actor Vera Drew stated with certainty that the movie would come out one way or another. Basically, the creator of the indie film’s take was that it was a mere hiccup in a long story for the Joker-based movie. And clearly fans of the Joker and of creative liberties got their way as the unauthorized DC comics film is actually set to premiere—in a pretty major setting.

So what does that say about the festival that’s premiering it, and for creation versus creator? Just like the Frankenstein entertainment franchise is about more than Mary Shelley, the DCU seems to be a growing trend. Especially for fans of the Joker, a character with a massive following, who’s a very divisive subject within the DC comics world.

The People’s Joker: The Unauthorized DC Comics Film That’s Gaining Attention

Entitled The People’s Joker, an unauthorized DC comics film, is actually getting a screening. According to Vera Drew, the movie will have an official US premier at Outfast 2023. This Los Angeles’ festival has long supported the LGBTQ+ community and has helped films like Far from Heaven find their way to the mainstream.

I am beyond grateful to finally announce that the Official US Premiere of THE PEOPLE'S JOKER will be at @Outfest on July 15, 9:15p, at the Roy and Edna Disney CalArts Theater. With a Q&A after with me and my cast/crew/cowriter. pic.twitter.com/Qd8SF24svz — Vera Drew (@VeraDrew22) July 3, 2023

According to the creator’s original hype for the movie, it was a riff on Batman. Drew claimed it’s, “some sort of big creative project around gender, comedy, and mom issues.” While it might seem like a black mark to have Warner Bros. drop the hammer, it’s actually helped make some buzz around the show.

It’s American premiere is slated for July 15, 2023, in Los Angeles and promises “multiple filmmaking techniques from animation to CGI to create a truly subversive comic-book epic.”

