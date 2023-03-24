“Gay Agenda” Disney Documentary Allegedly Winning Awards

A new Disney documentary exposes the company’s “gay agenda” to the world. Even though that concept is less than original, seeing how hundreds of YouTube videos claim to do the same thing, it is allegedly getting great reviews from film festivals. At least, that’s what the filmmakers are saying.

The Catholic League, the nation’s largest Catholic civil rights organization, took the time to produce their own Disney documentary called Walt’s Disenchanted Kingdom (2023), which seems more like a collection of Republicans shouting than an actual documentary with any validity. The film’s goal is to raise awareness of the company’s “gay agenda” and how it’s hurting the innocence of our children. The organization’s leaders want nothing more than to protect the nation’s children, which is ironic, given that they are associated with the Catholic church.

The film rips into Disney, focusing on their content and their company as a whole becoming more LGBTQ-friendly. Those against this kind of behavior believe it’s dangerous for children to watch, yet they are the same people who don’t believe gun violence in schools is the major issue. Most of Disney’s films from their earlier years were predominately stories about straight white characters. One can argue the company was trying to brainwash children back then into thinking those were the only stories worth sharing.

Related: Disney World To Host Largest LGBTQ Summit

In a Catholic League website post from today, titled “Disney Movie Scores At L.A. Film Festival,” they claimed to have won several categories from the L.A. International Short Film Festival. However, after some investigating, there is a bit of a red flag that raises some curiosity. The L.A. International Short Film Festival has yet to announce the winners of their 2023 festival because the deadline to submit your film is in June. Perhaps the group meant they were winners from last year’s L.A. International Short Film Festival. Still, the documentary’s name isn’t mentioned anywhere when you see the list of the 2022 winners announced on the festival’s website.

It could be argued that the group accidentally mentioned the wrong film festival’s name. It is the only film festival mentioned in their post, but they claim to have submitted to multiple film competitions; maybe they simply mixed them up. The Catholic League also says they are nominees for The Prisma Film Festival in Rome, Italy. Those nominees are not on their website, but you can see the nominees for last month, which Walt’s Disenchanted Kingdom is currently not on. We should see it pop up next month if their claim is accurate.

Although it’s difficult to find proof of its accolades at the moment, Walt’s Disenchanted Kingdom does indeed show up on a list of award winners for the Best Shorts Competition. What award did it win? Award of Recognition, which is essentially a participation trophy.

What are the reviewers saying about the documentary?

Walt’s Disenchanted Kingdom is available for rent on Amazon Prime (and free on YouTube). While the fifty-minute documentary seems to be scoring well with its target like-minded audience, others had a second opinion on the film. The one-star reviews say the film is not a documentary but a biased right-wing propaganda rant. One reviewer even argued that this could be seen as the “Republican and Christian Nationalist agenda.”

Related: JoJo Siwa Says She Realized She Was Gay at Disney World

Regardless of these negative reviews, they are outweighed by the positive ones. It currently has 3.8 stars out of 5, and 59% of the reviewers give it five stars.

And if Catholic League is to be believed, the L.A. International Short Film Festival are fans of Disney documentary as well. However, with just one glance at the trailer, that does seem to be unlikely.

Will you be watching this documentary? Let us know in the comments below.