James Gunn’s DCU Reportedly Making Batman Asian, Report Says

Batman might turn out to be Asian in the new DCU, or they will drastically change the character for a new upcoming super hero movie if the reports are true.

James Gunn’s DCU is just around the corner from finally happening. Blue Beetle (2023) will be the first DCU super hero to enter the franchise, but Superman: Legacy (2025) will be the first DCU movie. After a disastrous couple of years trying to keep the DC Universe together, Warner Bros. needed someone to step in and take the iconic franchise to a new place. James Gunn and Peter Safran were chosen to lead for a reason.

Now, Gunn’s vision for how to move forward with DC has a lot of fans excited. The only problem is that DC is limping to this new goal. The last few projects haven’t been the greatest releases for Warner Bros. with Ezra Miller’s The Flash (2023) becoming the worst-ever box office flop in history.

Jason Momoa’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023) might end up doing the same, which will be devastating for Warner Bros. and might hurt what Gunn and Safran are planning to do. In the meantime, the company is of course, setting up several different projects for Chapter 1 — Gods and Monsters, the DCU’s first phase of storytelling. One project in particular is reportedly going to be a Korean Huntress movie, with DC searching for a Korean director to helm the project:

RUMOR: A Korean Huntress DCU film is in the works at DC Studios and they are looking for Korean directors. (via @rDCEUleaks)

In DC Comics, one version of Huntress is Helena Wayne, Cat Woman’s and Bruce Wayne’s daughter, who goes out as a vigilante. Another version is a hero who works like Batwoman but doesn’t work in the Bat Family because Batman considers her too unpredictable and violent. If it is based on the version that isn’t Batman’s daughter, it would still be interesting, but the DCU is already making Batman a father with Damian Wayne, so would it be far-fetched if Gunn wanted to change Batman’s ethnicity?

Sure, fans would be furious because the number of changes to characters to make a movie or project more diverse has left fans annoyed since race-swapping or gender-swapping characters don’t always work and can hurt some projects. In the end, the Huntress movie might just be about Batman’s daughter, or fans will get a more violent anti-hero and maybe be the first R-rated female super hero movie.

