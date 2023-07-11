James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ Turns Into ‘Justice League’ Prequel

Superman: Legacy (2025) just added a few familiar faces to their cast with confirmation that the Man of Steel won’t be the only super hero in the movie.

There’s a reason why DC studios chose James Gunn and Peter Safran to guide the franchise. DC has been struggling to make some serious profit and it’s not because the company has lackluster characters. DC is filled with amazing stories, but the studio needed a cohesive vision to help make their movies into something worth seeing.

That’s why fans can’t wait for 2025, as Superman will start a new era for DC storytelling, including new versions of Hal Jordan, Batman, Wonder Woman, Swamp Thing, Peacemaker, etc. It’s an era where fans can expect more from DC because they aren’t messing around anymore.

For Superman: Legacy, David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan are officially the new Clark Kent and Lois Lane, with the movie focused on Superman finding his place on Earth despite being a Kryptonian. The movie will also have Lex Luthor, with Gunn still trying to figure out who will be the iconic villain.

The DCU won’t be starting small with the opening film of James Gunn’s new universe adding three new super heroes to the cast. According to Vanity Fair, Superman will already have some help on Earth with some iconic super heroes. While Batman will appear later on, Nathan Fillion will follow Gunn into the DCU as a Green Lantern.

While Hal Jordan and John Stewart will be getting their own series later in Chapter 1 — Gods and Monsters, Fillion will be starring as Guy Gardner, another human Lantern known to be impulsive and sometimes reckless. The movie will also introduce Isabela Merced will play Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi will be Mister Terrific. Both heroes have served in the Justice League, leaving the door wide open for Superman: Legacy to have some early team-ups in the DCU, hinting that a Justice League movie might not be far away.

Some fans might remember that Fillion already appeared in the DC Universe. In The Suicide Squad (2021), Gunn had Fillion star as T.D.K. AKA The Detachable Kid, who could leap his arms off and levitate towards something. In the opening scene, he didn’t make it very far, and since the franchise is getting a reboot, Fillion is perfectly starring as someone a little more heroic this time around.

It will be interesting to see how the film sets up the Justice League and if the movie hints at when to expect the legendary super hero team to form up. By the time the movie releases, it will have been 8 years since the Justice League was last seen in theaters (Seven years if you count Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021)), leaving fans wanting to see a new version of the team soon and Superman: Legacy appears to be setting up the foundation for the imminent Justice League movie.

Do you think Superman: Legacy will set up future Justice League movies? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!