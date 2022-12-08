James Gunn Opens Up About DCU Reboot, Hints At New ‘Justice League’

After The Hollywood Reporter claimed that the DCU would cut ties to almost every past project, fans were worried, so Gunn took on the impossible task of addressing the new change.

As of right now, the DCU will bring some major changes. Some will be shocked. Some will not. Gunn addresses in a Twitter thread what to expect in the following months as he establishes what the future will hold. It’s not easy taking on the responsibility because Gunn was dealt a bad hand. Sure, some DC projects were great by themselves, but others had terrible connections to the overall storyline.

Other projects were loosely connected and created a mess for the DCU. Either way, fans will be confused, so it seems that Gunn might want to cut all ties to avoid unnecessary baggage and confusion. It’s normal for new leadership to do this, but nothing is ever simple with DC.

The new Co-CEO went to Twitter to share that THR‘s article isn’t completely wrong but also doesn’t have all the facts:

So. As for the story yesterday in the Hollywood Reporter, some of it is true, some of it is half-true, some of it is not true, & some of it we haven’t decided yet whether it’s true or not.

So. As for the story yesterday in the Hollywood Reporter, some of it is true, some of it is half-true, some of it is not true, & some of it we haven’t decided yet whether it’s true or not. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 8, 2022

Gunn explains that while his short time at DC has been “fruitful,” he has a large task to assemble what the next ten years of DC content will look like. This included the weird transitional period, which has created some obvious problems:

Peter & I chose to helm DC Studios knowing we were coming into a fractious environment, both in the stories being told & in the audience itself & there would be an unavoidable transitional period as we moved into telling a cohesive story across film, TV, animation, and gaming.

Peter & I chose to helm DC Studios knowing we were coming into a fractious environment, both in the stories being told & in the audience itself & there would be an unavoidable transitional period as we moved into telling a cohesive story across film, TV, animation, and gaming. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 8, 2022

Gunn then goes on to share what his plan and hopes are for the DCU as he wants to continue to do what works best and “rectify” what isn’t working:

But, in the end, the drawbacks of that transitional period were dwarfed by the creative possibilities & the opportunity to build upon what has worked in DC so far & to help rectify what has not.

But, in the end, the drawbacks of that transitional period were dwarfed by the creative possibilities & the opportunity to build upon what has worked in DC so far & to help rectify what has not. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 8, 2022

Gunn acknowledges that these changes won’t please everyone, but they are being done for the sake of the story and for the integrity of every DC character:

We know we are not going to make every single person happy every step of the way, but we can promise everything we do is done in the service of the STORY & in the service of the DC CHARACTERS we know you cherish and we have cherished our whole lives.

We know we are not going to make every single person happy every step of the way, but we can promise everything we do is done in the service of the STORY & in the service of the DC CHARACTERS we know you cherish and we have cherished our whole lives. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 8, 2022

Gunn then asks fans to wait and trust him as they continue to finalize their plans, but shows an image of the Justice League as his final message to Twitter on the subject:

As for more answers about the future of the DCU, I will sadly have to ask you to wait. We are giving these characters & the stories the time & attention they deserve & we ourselves still have a lot more questions to ask & answer.

As for more answers about the future of the DCU, I will sadly have to ask you to wait. We are giving these characters & the stories the time & attention they deserve & we ourselves still have a lot more questions to ask & answer. pic.twitter.com/sxwKGRD3vc — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 8, 2022

The picture of the Justice League is a good sign for fans, as Gunn is obviously committed to telling a DC story that isn’t full of minor obscure characters. Fans want to see the Justice League in action. They want a hopeful Superman. A Batman that isn’t a killer. A Flash that perseveres. A Wonder Woman who embodies everything great with female super heroes as a strong but wise fighter.

DC has the potential to do amazing things, but Gunn will have to endure the hate and prove to fans that his vision is better than Snyder’s original one. This won’t be easy, but sometimes the best path is the hardest to travel.

What are your thoughts on Gunn’s message to the fans? Let us know what you think!