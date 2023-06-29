Jennifer Lawrence’s New Romcom Marred by Murder: Suspect Captured

A screening of the newly released Jennifer Lawrence romcom No Hard Feelings became the site of tragedy as a man was shot dead in the now-closed Century Rio theater by another patron, apparently in a dispute over reserved seats. Per Deadline, New Mexico teenager Enrique Padilla (19) allegedly shot and killed Michael Tenorio (52) at a theater in Albuquerque; Tenorio died at the scene despite being administered CPR.

Padilla reportedly fled the scene and was discovered hiding in bushes outside of the Jennifer Lawrence movie screening. At some point, he himself suffered a gunshot wound, though it is unclear exactly how that occurred. Padilla is being treated at a local hospital and has been charged with homicide, shooting at an occupied building, and tampering with evidence.

Witnesses report that the altercation was over seating arrangements at the Jennifer Lawrence No Hard Feelings screening; although it was defused at one point by theater staff, it appears to have erupted into violence at some point during the runtime of the film.

Jennifer Lawrence’s No Hard Feelings Is a Rare Romcom for the Star

The new Jennifer Lawrence movie at which the tragedy occurred was the Gene Stupnitsky-directed No Hard Feelings, which co-stars Andrew Barth Feldman, Matthew Broderick, Laura Benanti, Natalie Morales, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Zahn McClarnon. It is a rare raunchy comedic turn for the Academy Award-winning actress and currently holds a 68% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The actual plot of the movie involves Jennifer Lawrence’s desperate Uber driver character Maddie taking a Craigslist job from a couple (Broderick and Benati) who wants her to essentially be a surrogate girlfriend to their shy, college-bound son Percy (Feldman), without his knowledge.

Given director Gene Stupnitsky’s previous work directing the darkly comedic hit Good Boys (2019) and co-writing Bad Teacher (2011), a raunchy Cameron Diaz vehicle capitalizing on the 2010s trend of movies with “bad” in the title, it should be expected that the movie is being marketed as a crass comedy.

