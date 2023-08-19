Brie Larson Likely To Return for ‘Captain Marvel 3’ if Director Gets Her Way

Marvel hasn’t even dropped The Marvels (2023) yet, but it seems like Brie Larson is already being lined up for another outing as Captain Marvel.

Since her debut in Captain Marvel (2019), Brie Larson has made a huge mark on the Marvel Cinematic Universe with very little screen time. Her appearance in Avengers: Endgame (2019) made it clear that her powers are so formidable that they scare even Thanos, putting her in the highest ranks of Avengers in terms of strength.

While her debut faced mixed reviews from critics and fans alike, it was a massive hit numbers-wise. Captain Marvel made $1.131 billion worldwide on a $152 to $175 million budget. Marvel being Marvel, that made a sequel inevitable.

After four years, this long-awaited follow-up is just around the corner. The Marvels is set for release in November and will unite Carol Danvers with two other ‘Marvels’: Kamala Khan, AKA Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), who was also Captain Marvel in the comics.

While first reactions to footage from the film so far have been extremely positive, there have been some doubts over whether The Marvels will continue Marvel Studios’ recent streak of disappointments. However, one person who seems pretty confident in the film’s ability to succeed is its director Nia DaCosta.

Speaking to Total Film, she described the future of Captain Marvel post-The Marvels and shared her hopes for another joint adventure with Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau, who she believes are “really great together” on screen.

“I’ll pitch [Kevin Feige] 17 versions of what can happen with all these women, and why and how, and this and that,” she said. “And he’s like, ‘Okay, girl,’ and sometimes I think I’ve really got a movie going after this. And then other times, I’m like, ‘Oh, they have this whole other plan that I’m not a part of.'”

DaCosta also shared her hopes for more female-led superhero films in the future, stating that she thinks “that’s what’s gonna keep the audience coming back.”

Marvel currently only has one additional female-led project on its official release slate. Echo will release on Disney+ on November 29, 2023, serving as a semi-spinoff to Hawkeye. This will focus on Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), the former commander of the Tracksuit Mafia known as Echo, as she returns to her hometown to face her past and reconnect with her Native American roots.

Are you excited for more outings from Brie Larson as Captain Marvel? Let us know in the comments!