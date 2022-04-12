Marvel’s Strongest Avenger May Have Been Confirmed

New footage for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) may have confirmed that Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch is indeed the most powerful Avenger.

Now that marketing for Doctor Strange 2 has ramped up, fans have gotten to see more details about the upcoming movie. In a recent featurette, Marvel showed Wanda in what appeared to be the Mirror Dimension as she fired a laser that ricochet back towards her. Some fans thought she was fighting a variant of herself or even a new villain, but upon further inspection, it’s clear that she is trying to escape:

No, more than fighting someone, #Wanda is really trying to escape from the “Mirror Dimension”. She fires a chaos magic spell, ricochets off walls and turns her head to dodge it.

No, more than fighting someone, #Wanda is really trying to escape from the "Mirror Dimension". She fires a chaos magic spell, ricochets off walls and turns her head to dodge it.https://t.co/0gAVMTOxtt pic.twitter.com/2zjZGfFcV9 — GMG (@GabiMG_News) April 11, 2022

Some fans point out that it must be Benedict Cumberbatch‘s Doctor Strange trapping Wanda in the Mirror Dimension even though it seems it’s easy for her to escape:

That’s strange trapping her in the mirror dimension she breaks free some time later but she fires a blast but it bounces and she dodged it she’s making progress cause it’s cracking That’s strange trapping her in the mirror dimension she breaks free some time later but she fires a blast but it bounces and she dodged it she’s making progress cause it’s cracking — who tf is she (@kim_you_call_me) April 11, 2022 Looks like she’s trying to break free from whatever prison Dr. Strange has her in and her magic is backfiring

Looks like she’s trying to break free from whatever prison Dr. Strange has her in and her magic is backfiring 😭 — SailorBoy (@RainONMe744) April 11, 2022

Related: ‘WandaVision’ Secretly Had A MAJOR Connection To ‘Thor’ It seems to be a localized mirror dimension like the sorcerers created a pocket of the mirror dimension just around Wanda, what do y’all think ? https://twitter.com/chidera_ag/status/1513623953578811394

While other fans believe that Wanda is trying to break through the glass barriers of the Multiverse:

IT LOOKS LIKE GLASS LIKE IN WHAT IF…? EPISODEEES

IT LOOKS LIKE GLASS LIKE IN WHAT IF…? EPISODEEES — 𝙩𝙞𝙖𝙣𝙤𝙤𝙤𝙣𝙜  (@chriscndlr07) April 11, 2022

Related: Marvel’s Brie Larson Jumps to ‘Fast & Furious,’ Fans Pray “It’s the Last We See” That’s definitely the place where the watcher lives (outside of the unvierses)

That's definitely the place where the watcher lives (outside of the unvierses) — Ali Sharjeel (@AwesomeAliYT) April 11, 2022

While it isn’t confirmed, it seems that Wanda is most likely in the Mirror Dimension. Even though fans are quick to assume Doctor Strange trapped Wanda, the real question would be which variant of Strange did it.

So far, Doctor Strange 2 will have at least five different variants of Strange — Doctor Strange, Defender Strange, Strange Supreme, Zombie Strange, and Supreme Strange. Most fans may believe that Strange Supreme (the evil Doctor Strange from Marvel’s What If…?) is responsible, it’s very likely that Doctor Strange is the one behind it.

Not many people can break out of the Mirror Dimension. So far, no other super hero has broken through, but Spider-Man was smart enough to break out of the Mirror Dimension using Math. Josh Brolin’s Thanos did use his Infinity Stones to break a Mirror Dimension barrier, but Wanda will be the first person in the MCU to use her raw power to break through the Mirror Dimension.

Many fans know that in the comics, Wanda becomes a villain and after WandaVision, Marvel seems to be leaning towards the Scarlet Witch no longer being an Avenger. It seems that Strange is trying to contain Wanda, but due to her immense power, even the Mirror Dimension won’t be able to hold her.

This isn’t the first time Wanda has shown off her abilities as she destroyed the Mind Stone in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) while fending off Thanos. Many fans expect the sequel will have the two heroes fight each other at one point and it seems that there’s a good chance that Wanda will win. Her powers seem to be too strong for the once Sorcerer Supreme, but fans will get to see soon if Wanda is indeed the stronger super hero.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releases in theaters on May 6, 2022.

More on Doctor Strange 2

Doctor Strange 2 is directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange in the main timeline, but he will also play other variants in the movie such as Zombie Strange, Defender Strange, and Strange Supreme.

The movie will also star Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Wong as the Sorcerer Supreme (Benedict Wong), Mordo, (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Rintrah (Adam Hugill), Charles Xavier/Professor X (Sir Patrick Stewart), and potentially other characters from the Marvel universe.

Do you think Wanda is the strongest super hero in the MCU? If not, who is? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!

Phase Four has started off with a lot of content for Marvel fans to look forward to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On Disney+ you can expect more episodes of Moon Knight on March 30, Ms. Marvel on June 8, and She-Hulk to debut this year. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness comes out on May 6, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, and of course, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11.