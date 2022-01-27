Marvel Officially Confirms the Fate of the Most Used Infinity Stone

It has been almost three years since the release of Avengers Endgame (2019) with the biggest ensemble of super heroes ever seen. At the end of Endgame, Chris Evan’s Steve Rogers/Captain America goes back in time to put all of the Infinity Stones back in place. When Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner/Hulk got the Time Stone from the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) it was revealed that the stones had to be placed back from where they were taken or else their universe would face horrible threats.

Even though Captain America did place all of the stones back and lived out his life back in the past, the Marvel Multiverse is now more of a threat than ever before as seen with Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange in Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness which releases on May 6, 2022. Recently, Marvel had one of their accounts post a timeline for the Power Stone confirming what had happened to it.

Marvel U.K. made their post of the official timeline of the Power Stone with the following caption:

The Power Stone has had one extraordinary journey. Follow our timeline as it makes its way across the MCU.

This shows that yes, Captain America did return it safely back where Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton/Hawkeye and Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow took it from Morag right before the events of Guardians of the Galaxy (2014).

Fans have wanted to see Evans reprise his role as Rogers to see him return the Infinity Stones, but maybe there isn’t much of a story that Marvel wants to tell — which could explain why we are getting this timeline in the first place.

The Power Stone is the most used Infinity Stone in the MCU with a rich history going from the hands of Celestials laying waste to planets, to ending up on Morag where the iconic intro scene of Guardians of the Galaxy takes place with Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill/Star-Lord dances his way to the entrance. From there it finds itself being inspected by Benicio Del Toro’s Collector for a scene and then eventually ends up with Nova. The Power Stone was not the first Infinity Stone seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as that is the Tesseract from Captain America: The First Avenger (2009) which is revealed later on that the Tesseract held the Space Stone.

Josh Brolin’s Thanos does take the Power Stone for himself right before Infinity War (2018) which is then used against the Avengers as they try to stop the Mad Titan from getting all of the Infinity Stones. The Avengers do fail but go back in time to grab the stones from where they were back in 2012 which leads to Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark/Iron Man being able to bring back the other half of the population that was blipped by Thanos.

After the Infinity Saga, fans thought they were done with the Infinity Stones, but in Loki, we find Infinity Stones being used as paperweights because they don’t have their power once the stones are removed from their timeline.

