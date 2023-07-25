Led by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and under the ownership of The Walt Disney Company, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has profoundly transformed the superhero movie landscape, leaving an indelible mark on the entire film industry. The culmination of Marvel Studios’ Phase Three in the blockbuster hits Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), which concluded the epic Infinity Saga, further fueled the franchise’s remarkable growth, solidifying its dominance (and success) in the film world in recent times.

Following the poignant sacrifice of Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man/Tony Stark to ensure the continuation of the universe in Endgame, and Chris Evans’ passing on of the Captain America mantle, the Marvel Cinematic Universe now stands on the edge of even greater and more formidable challenges awaiting Earth’s superheroes.

Marvel’s WandaVision, and its sequels

The MCU subsequently took a bold leap into the world of streaming television by introducing mainline movie actors into their new brand of Marvel television shows. The eagerly awaited Phase Four officially commenced in 2021 with the highly anticipated release of WandaVision on Disney+ (Disney Plus). This captivating series enthralled audiences with its unique fourth-wall breaking concept, delving into the lives of Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) — who, in the MCU canon, was deceased. Set in the picturesque town of Westview, New Jersey, the show portrays the couple navigating seemingly perfect lives — until reality starts to unravel.

WandaVision embarks on a compelling yet somber journey, exploring themes of grief, trauma, and the very fabric of reality itself. Within this enigmatic narrative, the series delves into the hidden truths concerning Wanda and Vision’s children, Billy Maximoff (portrayed by Julian Hilliard) and Tommy Maximoff (played by Jett Klyne). The stellar cast includes Kathryn Hahn as neighbor (and later revealed, witch) Agnes/Agatha Harkness, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau (later the superhero Photon). Also featured are Randall Park as Jimmy Woo, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Evan Peters as Ralph Bohner/Quicksilver/Pietro Maximoff, Debra Jo Rupp as Mrs. Hart, and Fred Melamed as Arthur Hart.

And due to this immense popularity, WandaVision has two currently confirmed spin-off/sequel projects, Vision Quest and Agatha: Coven of Chaos — but it seems that work might have already begun on an incoming sequel to WandaVision‘s sequel.

Marvel new prequel to a sequel

The latest report from known insider source @DanielRPK on Patreon (via Scarlet Witch Updates) concerns the much-anticipated, witchy spinoff, Agatha: Coven of Chaos — telling us that there is an alleged prequel the works over at Marvel Studios that will somehow introduce audiences and fans to the concepts and characters of the Agatha Harkness-led Disney+ series.

The upcoming Disney+ series Agatha: Coven of Chaos appears to be embracing a “musical theater” style, drawing inspiration from the success of unexpected WandaVision hits like “Agatha All Along.” This connection makes sense, as the renowned lyricists and composers Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, known for their work on Broadway’s Book of Mormon and Disney’s Frozen, are behind the creation of WandaVision‘s iconic jingles. Adding to the excitement, Broadway legend Patti LuPone will portray the older witch, Lilia Calderu, within the witches’ coven — and she hasn’t been shy about goings-on behind the scenes.

And the name of this Agatha prequel? The appropriately mysterious, Witches’ Road.

What will Witches’ Road be about?

Drawing directly from the “Scarlet Witch” Marvel Comics, the Witches’ Road (or Magika) is a known plane of existence within the Multiverse, where only sorcerers and magic users may tread.

If this rumor proves true, it’s possible that the new Agatha tie-in, Witches’ Road, will set up the magical side of the MCU in greater detail. And if other rumblings are correct, it could also potentially set up the entrance of demonic villain Mephisto — a much “fan-theoried” addition to the WandaVision franchise — as a Big Bad of Marvel to come. This could potentially be another Marvel Studios Special Presentation, just like the much-lauded Werewolf By Night (2022) and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (2022), acting as a short film of sorts to whet audiences’ appetites for Coven of Chaos and future Avengers action.

Whatever this new endeavor might be, it definitely seems more than mysterious.

What do you think of yet another WandaVision sequel? Will you be watching Agatha: Coven of Chaos? Share your thoughts in the comments below!