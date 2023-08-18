‘Snow White’ Director’s Son Finds New Movie “Pathetic”

The son of the director of the original Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs spoke out about the film’s remake, calling it “pathetic.”

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Original Released in 1937

The official theatrical release of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs put David Hand, director, in the Walt Disney books. He directed the original, adapted for Walt Disney Studios from a fairy tale found in the Brothers Grimm works.

Now, Hand’s son, of the same name, is speaking out about the Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler piece, and how Walt Disney Productions effectively “destroyed” his father’s creation. According to the New York Post, David Hand stated, “I know my dad and Walt would also very much disagree with it.”

Modern Snow White Under Fire for “Woke” Changes

While David Hand might feel like the film is “insulting,” it remains ready for release in March 2024. This isn’t the first time the classic tale of the Disney Princess and magical creatures came under fire. That’s the nature of adaptations; it’s impossible to please everyone.

According to recent reports, there are rumors that Walt Disney World will change aspects of the soundtrack, including “Someday My Prince Will Come.” These haven’t been confirmed by Walt Disney Studios.

Change Comes With Time

It’s been almost a century since Snow White the Disney Princess took the world by storm. By her fair nature, Snow White became an icon for good. Played by Rachel Zegler in the new fairy tale adaptation, Snow White (2024) will be much different than the original.

The film maintains Snow White, the titular character. It also keeps the Evil Queen, played by Gal Gadot. A couple of major changes include the magical creatures replacing the titular seven dwarfs. Prince Charming will be swapped out for someone called Jonathan, to, per Disney, “avoid reinforcing stereotypes.”

Major Stars in Upcoming Snow White

The single biggest change between Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and the modern “woke” Snow White, is that one is an animation. The other is live-action. By virtue of making the movie, change was already in the air.

Featuring Andrew Burnap, directed by Marc Webb, and with powerhouses like Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson, Snow White the movie and Snow White the character are garnering a fair bit of attention already. Whether Snow White lives up to the hype is yet to be seen.

While David Hand believes it’s “pathetic,” modern Snow White actress called the original narrative “extremely outdated.” Ultimately, the March 2024 release of the Walt Disney Studios film will be the decider, along with critics and fans.

What do you think about Snow White changing to stay with the times?