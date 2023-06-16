Most Iconic Disney Fairy Tale is Getting Two Horror Adaptations

The world was shocked when the copyright for Winnie the Pooh ended, and one filmmaker reimagined the wholesome bear and his friends as killers in a brutal slasher movie. Well, more classic Disney tales are getting horror makeovers, and Cinderella (1950) is next.

The Walt Disney Company is mainly recognized for its family-friendly appeal with Theme Parks like Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort and cartoons from Walt Disney Animation Studios. While the likes of Marvel and Star Wars have recently attracted the most attention, classic animated fairy tales are Disney’s bread and butter. And none are more iconic than Cinderella.

However, Disney’s most iconic fairy tale is about to make a massive shift in genre. Instead of being the whimsical family fare we have all come to love, Cinderella is making like Winnie the Pooh and getting the horror treatment.

The Disney Horror Trend Continues, Cursing Cinderella To Get Revenge

With the copyright running out on various characters, multiple fairy tales and children’s characters have been receiving horror adaptations. The most memorable one was Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (2022), but plenty are in the works, including Peter Pan and Bambi, with director Rhys Frake-Waterfield hoping to create an extended universe.

Cinderella is getting the exact same treatment, albeit separate from Frake-Waterfield’s universe. What’s most surprising about this is that there isn’t going to be just one. Two separate studios are creating Cinderella horror movies. Let’s take a look at both.

‘Cinderella’s Revenge’

Cinderella’s Revenge (TBA) comes from Sobini Films, the studio behind You Sing Loud, I Sing Louder (2023), Stoenhearst Asylum (2014), and the Prince and Me franchise.

Directed by Andy Edwards and written by Tom Jolliffe, Cinderella’s Revenge follows Cinderella as she is pushed too far by her evil stepsisters and stepmother, which causes her to switch out her glass shoes and use the assistance of her Fairy Godmother to seek bloody vengeance.

The film stars Lauren Staerck as Cinderella, Natasha Henstridge as the Fairy Godmother, Ricardo Freitas in a yet-to-be-revealed role, and Stephen Staley as Elon Musk. That’s right, Elon Musk. According to producer Mark Amin, “We were able to develop a great horror script that is also a female empowerment story with global appeal.”

‘Cinderella’s Curse’

The second Cinderella horror movie is Cinderella’s Curse (2023). And unlike the previous film, this one has clearly taken an influence from Rhys Frake-Waterfield, especially since a good amount of the cast also starred in Blood and Honey. Cinderella’s Curse is being produced by ChampDog Films, which is most well-known for its schlocky horror movie.

Directed by Louisa Warren and written by Harry Boxley, the synopsis for Cinderella’s Curse simply reads, “Cinderella goes on a massacre at the ball.” That’s it.

Warren told Bloody Disgusting, “This is an incredibly unique spin on the Cinderella we all love and know. There are going to be some truly horrific deaths by her hands. I think the gore hounds are in for a treat in my dark retelling.” And if they don’t like it, they can check out Sleeping Beauty’s Massacre (TBA), a horror movie based on, you guessed it, Sleeping Beauty (1959).

Only Time Will Tell If This “Disney Horror” Fad Pays Off

This all may seem like a ludicrous idea, but Blood and Honey has proven that the concept works. While the movie only grossed around $5 million, it cost $100,000 to make. These Disney-inspired horror movies are an easy way to make a few million dollars for a small studio.

Naturally, this all seems absolutely ridiculous. But if the writers and directors have fun with either of these movies, there is some fun to be had with this concept. It really makes you wonder how they’re going to work Jaq, Gus, and Lucifer into this.

Do you think Cinderella will work as a horror movie? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!