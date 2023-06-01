An R-Rated Horror Retelling of THIS Disney Classic is Currently Underway

When Charles Perrault’s 1697 fairy tale Sleeping Beauty was adapted to the big screen in the 1959 Disney animated classic, it became an instant smash hit phenomenon that led to countless films and television shows over the years. But it’s safe to say that no one could’ve anticipated that this charming children’s story would eventually get the horror treatment.

From the Angelina Jolie-led Maleficent films to other iterations in Once Upon a Time and a batch of animated Disney sequels, Princess Aurora and the tale of Sleeping Beauty has transcended time to become a beloved classic throughout many generations.

But while many creators have put their personal touches on the beloved story over the years, this might be the most surprising adaptation yet: A horror retelling of Sleeping Beauty, which kicks off shooting this August in the UK.

The unusual trend of children’s stories getting a horror spin has only persisted throughout the years, with 2023’s Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey having notably debuted to less-than-impressive reviews in February. There’s also the upcoming Cinderella’s Curse (2023), which promises to show “gore hounds” a ruthless, murderous version of the eponymous princess.

And now, it seems like Aurora is the next Disney princess set to star in a gory horror retelling. As reported by Bloody Disgusting, ITN Studios will be distributing Sleeping Beauty’s Massacre, which will be produced and directed by Louisa Warren, one of the minds behind Cinderella’s Curse. Jasmine Ebony Thomas is writing.

The film’s synopsis states, “The beautiful Princess Thalia is thrown to ruins after her father’s mysterious death. She lives with Prince Edison who she is in love with but can no longer marry since losing her status. Queen Velma wants the kingdom for herself and will use her dark powers, and use of the occult, to take over at any means necessary.”

Velma—who’s standing in for Maleficent in the movie—”casts Thaila into a deep sleep to never wake, till one day she does and her web of lies starts to fall around her. A violent twist after twist with gory and graphic deaths will ensue.”

Starring Lora Hristova, Lila Lasso, Leah Glater, Robbie Taylor, Sophie Rankin, Charlotte Coleman, and Judy Tcherniak, the director teased the upcoming film, telling the outlet:

This film will flip everything as you know it on its head. It is savage, dark and utterly horrifying. I am setting out to create the most uncomfortable horror experience to date. There will be lies, gore and a big massacre. If you look back at the original material there is so much to play with.

Story details have yet to be confirmed, but Warren is undoubtedly correct in saying there’s abundant source material to play around with for Sleeping Beauty’s Massacre. Will Aurora’s “true love’s kiss” be replaced by a “true love’s kill?” Will she hunt down “Maleficent” in revenge for casting a spell on her?

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see. But so far, Sleeping Beauty’s Massacre is shaping up to be one of the most unique adaptations we’ve seen in recent years.

What do you think of Sleeping Beauty getting the horror treatment in Sleeping Beauty’s Massacre? Share your thoughts in the comments below.