Disney movies are what started it all. Walt Disney Animation first came to life near Los Angeles, CA, in 1923. Oswald, the Lucky Rabbit, came to the screen in 1927 at Walt Disney Animation Studios. Ten years later, history was made when the first Disney Princess film came to screens. Disney fans know that the first full-length animated film graced the silver screen in 1937 when Walt Disney brought Snow White to theatres. Snow White is the original film that ushered in animation as a Disney art form.

In recent years Disney has brought some extraordinary new live-action films to the big screen. Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, Maleficent, and Aladdin were all awesome live-action movies we love. Fans know this is nothing new; Disney was doing excellent live-action movies decades ago. As a kid whose parents loved classics like The Parent Trap, The Swiss Family Robinson, and Call It Courage live-action Disney classics from the 1960s were a staple in my home.

Related: Tim Burton Wants to Reunite with Johnny Depp, Compete Against Disney

Recent years have seen remakes of live-action movies like The Jungle Book (2016), Pinocchio (2022), and the much-awaited Disney princess remake coming to screens in summer 2023, The Little Mermaid. Disney remakes are either a fun to engage with Disney films differently – or are dishonorable to the original animated movie, depending on who you are chatting with. Much like the debate on the value of a movie sequel (you either love sequels or hate them), the frequency with which Disney is remaking original movies has come under fire from Disney fans.

Critics of remakes prefer to leave the original movie to stand on its own. After all, Disney’s best movies gave us incredible characters, and many Disney movie soundtracks are iconic. The animated movie versions of Disney movies inspire Disney World and Disneyland rides. Fans take to social media to comment on details ranging from the appropriateness of messaging (Turning Red) to the characters’ weirdness (Lilo and Stitch live-action remake to come).

One of the most highly anticipated Disney movies of 2023, The Little Mermaid, was under fire on social media for a weird-looking Flounder and a less-than-adorable Sebastian. Crazy-looking characters or not, I have plans to watch this new movie as soon as it drops on Disney+ this summer. Inside the Magic will have all the details, fan reactions, and hot takes on this new movie, so be sure to stay tuned for more info after The Little Mermaid is released.

As a Disney movie lover, I try to enjoy live-action remakes as a stand-alone movie experience. Disney Easter eggs in live-action movies are so fun. Hidden nods to other Disney movies within a movie are fun details that amp up the magic a bit. The live-action Pinocchio movie was littered with Disney movie nods in Geppetto’s detailed clocks which had characters from The Lion King, Sleeping Beauty, Snow White, and Toy Story. Another awesome aspect I enjoy is the detail with which a live-action film can bring a story to life. The beauty of the African Pridelands in The Lion King and the life and color of the bazaar in Aladdin brought details to life that the original movie did not.

Related: Dwyane Johnson, Vin Diesel Will Be Back for More ‘Fast and Furious’ Movies

Pleasure Island was executed so beautifully in the 2022 Pinocchio. The vintage funhouse with a Victorian-era Beach Boardwalk vibe was the perfect backdrop for the lesson-teaching section of the story. The film shots in the Pleasure Island section of the movie made it feel like a place viewers were interacting with through Pinocchio’s eyes on the wild boat ride instead of feeling like we were watching on a screen.

Are you team no remake, or do you give them a chance? Are you among the Disney movie fans that wish the brand would focus on creating new stories, animated or live-action, or do you flock to your favorite Disney movie storylines? One thing is for sure; there are a plethora of incredible Disney films from many decades to enjoy on Disney+. I feel a movie night coming on!