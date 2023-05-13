What’s New to Disney Plus in May

As much as we would all love to escape from reality for a Disney vacation regularly, it’s not always possible. That’s why finding ways to enjoy the Disney magic at home through your favorite Disney Parks recipes, awesome Disney games or even through exciting special events like Disney on Ice is especially fun.

Another way to engage in Disney magic on a whim and from the convenience of your home is by watching Disney movies and shows. You have some great options if you want to chill out in front of the television with a Disney movie. Curious about What’s on Disney Plus? or, specifically, what is streaming on Disney Plus in May 2023? Let’s jump into the shows and movies you must watch this month.

For the Star Wars Fans

May is a big month for Star Wars fans. Volume 2 of Star Wars: Visions was released on May 4, 2023. This 9-part short film series is made in different studios worldwide and offers a unique storytelling perspective for fans. For little ones that cannot get enough of Master Yoda and Obi-Wan Kenobi, tune in to Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventure.

For the Nature Lovers

Walt Disney loved the natural world. Nature lovers should check out the National Geographic Documentary Wild Life, which chronicles the journey to establish National Parks across Chile and Argentina. Walt Disney World is not the only thing Florida is famous for. Path of the Panther is a must-see documentary about the elusive Florida Panthers that dot the Everglades.

Animal fans craving new episodes of Critter Fixers: Country Vets will love the new season of this show (season 5) recently released on Disney Plus. Season 4 of Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa and season 20 of Life Below Zero are available for viewing.

For the Classic Movie Lovers

New movie picks are great but classic-Disney Parks attractions are based on classic movies for a reason. Between enjoying streaming recent show seasons this month, I’ll also be flipping back to classic movies like Peter Pan, Oliver and Company and, of course, The Little Mermaid in preparation for the new live-action Little Mermaid that is being released this summer!

My May Picks

Disney Plus has a more extensive array of educational and inspirational films than you might imagine. Historical fiction is my favorite book genre, and I love learning from historical documentaries. So naturally, I am jumping further into the series A Small Light in May. This World War II series tells the story of Miep Gies, the friend of the Frank family that supported and sustained them during their time in hiding and preserved Anne Frank’s diary that went on to change the world. Episodes 3 and 4 of A Small Light were released on May 9, 2023.

Other great movie options for May include Ed Sheeran: The Sum Of It All, Charles: In His Own Words, Crater, Spiderman: Homecoming, and The Muppets Mayhem.

Shows like Phineas and Ferb, action-packed episodes of The Mandalorian, Captain Marvel, and Spiderman are also on the app. I just can’t get enough of the new classics like Avatar, Thor, and Black Panther so they are on my rewatch list this summer.

How much is Disney Plus, you ask? You can access unlimited entertainment with Disney Plus Basic or Disney Plus Premium. For $7.99 per month, you can enjoy Disney Plus Basic with ads. Disney Plus Premium has no ads and is $10.99. Buying Disney Genie Plus and booking a trip to Anaheim, CA, to visit Disneyland or hopping a plane to Orlando, FL., for a fun-filled day at Disney World isn’t the only way to get your Disney fix this summer. Just complete your Disney Plus log in, pop some popcorn, kick back, and enjoy some of the newest releases from the Star Wars franchise; enjoy episode streaming your favorite Disney Plus original shows, and join the super world of Marvel Studio to escape into your favorite stories.

If movie magic inspires you to embrace Park life and plan your next Disney Parks vacation, check out the treasure trove of travel articles here at Inside the Magic to plan the perfect vacation for your family.