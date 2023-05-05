Why You Should See Disney on Ice in 2023

You needn’t book a trip to Disney World or Disneyland to enjoy the magic; join us for a seat at Disney On Ice 2023. Just search “Disney show near me” to see a schedule of Disney on Ice tickets available for purchase in a city near you. The Disney on Ice schedule 2023 season event information can be found online here and is a great way to transport your family with Disney magic between vacations. You’ll watch your favorite Disney stories come to life with appearances from favorite characters to the sounds of your favorite movie soundtracks and Disney songs.

Disney On Ice merges the stories of some of your favorite Disney movie heroes, heroines, princes, and princesses, along with a host of other beloved characters in a musically charged ice skating show. If you are wondering how long a Disney on Ice Show is in 2023, the answer is- it varies. Most shows run for around 1.5 hours-2 hours. Don’t worry; an approximately 20-minute intermission is factored into that show time, so you’ll have plenty of time to make a restroom dash with your little ones mid-show.

What characters are in Disney On Ice 2023? We think you will be excited to see some of your favorite Disney characters like Rapunzel and Flynn Rider, Ariel, the fearless wayfinder Moana, Belle, Mrs. Potts, Anna, and Elsa take the Ice, to name just to name a few! If you join the fun at “Mickey’s Search Party,” you’ll go on a magical adventure with Donald Duck, Mickey Mouse, and some of your all-time favorite characters.

There are several different shows to see, so specifics on the storyline, music, and characters will depend on the show you attend. Some patrons choose to see the show closest to their city, while others travel to a different city to see their choice of event. Shows include “Into the Magic,” “Find Your Hero,” “Frozen & Encanto,” and “Mickey’s Search Party.”

Disney fans near Spokane, WA, can enjoy the “Frozen & Encanto” show, while fans near Miami, FL, can travel to Hertz Arena in Fort Meyers, FL., to enjoy the “Find Your Hero” show. Western fans near Tucson, AZ, and near Los Angeles, CA, can travel to Phoneix City, AZ, or visit the Tucson Arena to enjoy the “Frozen & Encanto” show or enjoy the magic right in Los Angeles.

You can buy great tickets for upcoming events and individual performances directly from the Disney On Ice box office or third-party sellers. Please be aware that purchasing from third-party sellers could result in additional fees. After you have your tickets booked for one of the upcoming performances, hit the Disney store to buy your perfect outfit that shows off your favorite Disney Princesses like Belle or Ariel or an outfit that pays homage to your favorite Disney animation like Frozen or Moana.

Grooving along to songs like Let It Go (Frozen), Shiny (Moana), or Surface Pressure (Encanto) while skaters perform incredible and artful stunts to the music is so much fun. As a massive fan of Disney animation, I always look for new ways to experience my favorite classic and more recent Disney movies. Snagging a ticket to Disney on Ice is a way I can experience the magic without ever leaving my state! Check out the Disney on Ice website to learn more, buy tickets and see which show is closest to your home city.

Hit TikTok or blogs like Inside the Magic to learn any ticketing or kid-friendly hacks to make your Disney on Ice experience the best family night this year. It’s time to experience the Disney movie magic in a new way!