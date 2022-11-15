‘Encanto’ Receives Three GRAMMY Nominations!

The GRAMMY Awards want to talk about Bruno!

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto (2021) has officially been nominated for three GRAMMYs: Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media, Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media, and Best Song Written for Visual Media (“We Don’t Talk About Bruno”). From Disney:

Root for Encanto when The GRAMMYs air on February 5, 2023, at 7 p.m. EST.

Encanto stars Stephanie Beatriz (Mirabel Madrigal), María Cecilia Botero (Abuela Alma Madrigal), Wilmer Valderrama (Agustín Madrigal), Adassa (Dolores Madrigal), Diane Guerrero (Isabel Madrigal), Mauro Castillo (Félix Madrigal), Angie Cepeda (Julieta Madrigal), Jessica Darrow (Luisa), Rhenzy Feliz (Camilo Madrigal), Carolina Gaitán (Pepa Madrigal), Ravi Cabot-Conyers (Antonio Madrigal), and John Leguizamo (Bruno Madrigal).

More on Encanto (2021)

Encanto became the new Frozen (2013) when it hit theaters and Disney Plus in 2021. Millions of families around the world saw themselves represented by the Family Madrigal. From Disney:

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel (voice of Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope. Releasing on Nov. 24, 2021, the film features all-new songs by Emmy®, GRAMMY® and Tony Award® winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton,” “Moana”) and is directed by Byron Howard (“Zootopia,” “Tangled”) and Jared Bush (co-director “Zootopia”), co-directed by Charise Castro Smith (writer “The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez”), and produced by Clark Spencer and Yvett Merino; Bush and Castro Smith are screenwriters on the film.

