Dwyane Johnson, Vin Diesel Will Be Back for More ‘Fast and Furious’ Movies

We all thought the same thing: that Fast X (2023) would be the final film in the Fast & Furious franchise. But Vin Diesel confirmed that there are yet more Fast & Furious films on the way. God help us all.

‘Fast X’ Is Not the End for This Franchise

Fast X (2023) will release on May 26, and fans are excited yet ready to see this franchise end.

Since 2001, the Fast & Furious franchise has dominated at the box office with its insane action sequences and corny “family” lines throughout the films.

Still, the films had a solid first few films (Although 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) was questionable, in my opinion).

In a recent interview with Fandango today, the star of the Fast franchise, Vin Diesel, confirmed that Fast X would be part of a three-part trilogy.

#FastX is part one of a trilogy?!?! Please be joking. https://t.co/raJTUhYs3c — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) May 12, 2023

According to the video above, Diesel told reporters that the latest installment would be split into three parts.

To my knowledge, a finale split into three parts has never been done before.

The three-part finale will be released over the next few years, most likely every two years, unless Diesel confirms it will be one per year through 2025.

Joining him will be Dwayne Johnson, regardless of his current kidnapping lawsuit. There are only allegations without proof or evidence of it ever taking place or Johnson being involved directly. The rest of the Fast team will likely be coming back as well.

‘Fast’ Series Take Over Universal Parks – Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson Make Cameos on Rides

After the series took off, Universal Pictures incorporated the film franchise into their Parks worldwide.

Universal Orlando Resort has a ride called Fast & Furious: Supercharged. It’s an indoor ride that takes Guests through a pretty awesome queue with excellent cars and high-tech gear everywhere, all while seeing the familiar faces from the movies.

There is also a Fast & Furious: Supercharged in Universal Studios Hollywood that opened in 2015, the same year the Universal Studios Orlando one opened.

So what are your thoughts on more Fast and Furious movies? Are you done with this franchise?

