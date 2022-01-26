Paralympian With Dwarfism Defends ‘Snow White,’ Disagrees With Dinklage

Disney’s live-action film based on the 1937 animated movie, Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, has received some backlash recently — specifically from Peter Dinklage, who is best known for his role as Tyrion Lannister in HBO’s hit series Game of Thrones.

The Walt Disney Company has since released a statement saying, in part, “To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community.”

Now, another star is speaking out on Disney’s live-action Snow White — this time, defending the company saying Snow White shouldn’t be canceled.

21-year-old Paralympic swimmer, Will Perry, appeared on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, where he discussed the recent backlash against Disney’s Snow White, specifically from Game of Thrones star, Peter Dinklage.

Dinklage, who is himself a dwarf, said:

“…what the f*** are you doing, man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soap box? I guess I’m not loud enough. I don’t know which studio that is but they were so proud of it. All love and respect to the actress and all the people who thought they were doing the right thing. But I’m just like, what are you doing?”

The Paralympic swimmer, who also has dwarfism, is speaking out, saying Snow White shouldn’t be canceled. He did mention there are certain ways to go about the situation differently, such as consulting people with dwarfism and getting their opinion.

He said:

“I don’t think we should cancel a fairytale that’s so well loved. Obviously so many people don’t love it for the dwarf, they love the story, and, you know, innocently as well. So I don’t think it should be canceled. I think it’s brilliant to have a little look, and say OK, let’s consult people with dwarfism, get their opinion, we might have to make some tweaks, but I don’t think it should be canceled at all, even if it’s adjusting the names slightly or the way we’re presented. We’re not in a cave, we’re in a house. We’re not depicted you know as mindless, stupid characters. We are sensitive beings, we have feelings, we have opinions.”

Perry also added:

“Of course, we’re all about positive role models and positive images, and as much as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is a loved and very well known fairy tale it can lead to obviously misconceptions for people with dwarfism.”

You can watch the interview below.

Since Disney’s statement was released yesterday, a new report has surfaced, suggesting the company may not use dwarves at all in the film, and instead, will use “magical creatures.”

At this time, Disney has not confirmed casting details for any of the seven dwarves — Dopey, Grumpy, Doc, Happy, Bashful, Sneezy, and Sleepy — in the new live-action version of the classic fairytale, Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, or confirmed if it will instead use “magical creatures.”

It has been confirmed, however, that Rachel Zegler will be taking on the leading role as the first Disney princess. Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot will join her in the film as the Evil Queen.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarves (1937), which is known by staffers as “Walt’s Folly” during its production, was not expected to be successful, but it proved everyone wrong as the first-ever full-length animated feature film is now known as a cinematic classic, even being nominated for Best Musical Score at the Academy Awards in 1938. The following year, producer Walt Disney was awarded an honorary Oscar for the film as well.

What do you think of the backlash on Disney’s live-action Snow White? Let us know in the comments below.