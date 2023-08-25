Op-Ed: Forget Snow White, These Are the Real Main Characters

With all the buzz about Rachel Zegler and woke Disney, it seems like the lock-and-key main characters of the Brothers Grimm classic got lost in the shuffle.

The Main Characters of Fairy Tales

It’s impossible to forget Snow White, Aurora, or Prince Eric; these classics live in the beating heart of society. But within a fairytale, while the main character is usually a prince or princess, ‘main character energy’ comes from something else.

In the case of Snow White, a part of the Brothers Grimm tales shows a much darker version of the story. Yet Disney adapted it, and in literary terms, took a could-be villain and secondary character and made them the call to adventure.

It thrilled readers because despite being a minor character, the Huntsman changed everything. His provision of a pig’s heart rather than killing Snow White kicked the whole story into gear. Yet he isn’t the only minor character, who wouldn’t necessarily be classed as a protagonist, who gets forgotten.

Original Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

In the original “Snow White” fairy tale, things got dark for readers. It mirrors the original ‘eyes-pecked-out’ Cinderella story. That didn’t appear in the cartoon either, but speaking of mirrors, we come to the next forgotten character—the Magic Mirror.

A protagonist? Not really. It’s a literary device to entice readers with possibility and connection. The main characters in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs have no plot without the Magic Mirror or the Huntsman.

“Woke” Snow White Live-Action

If the live-action remake has said anything about the protagonist and the main characters in a story, it’s that there can be more than one. Stories that adapt to cartoons and later into films can transfuse ‘main character energy’ into every reader or watcher who ever felt like a minor character.

The protagonist and secondary characters are just a part of a narrative. Queens, princes, and the like all run empires that expand to the people, the same (metaphorical) people who read and watch the modern Snow White tales.

Understanding Multiple Main Characters

The tale of Snow White is beautiful because it shows that character development is natural, change is possible, and the main characters aren’t the only actors in the story. Understanding the protagonist provides a lens through which to view others.

Whether it’s a novel, a supporting character, or the central character to a story, understanding that there is a person behind a villain and an actor behind the role is essential. It’s critical to bring the fairy tale to the cartoon, into a live-action, and, ultimately, into the hearts of the viewers.

What do you think about the authentic main characters in Snow White?