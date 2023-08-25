Disney Just Made a Huge Change to ‘Cinderella’

Cinderella, the iconic Disney Princess movie famed for saving the Walt Disney Company post-World War II, has been changed from the version you might be used to.

Based on Charles Perrault’s 17th-century fairy tale, Cinderella (1950) revitalized Disney after the company had largely ceased making feature films during the war period and found itself in terrible financial struggles and on the brink of bankruptcy.

Fortunately, the movie (directed by Wilfred Jackson, Hamilton Luske, and Clyde Geronimi) was an enormous success, becoming one of the highest-grossing movies of 1950. Adjusted for inflation, it is estimated to have made approximately $ 665 million (in 2023 dollars) and was nominated for three Academy Awards.

Cinderella herself was eventually crowned as the second canonical Disney Princess (after Snow White) and has been an iconic figure in various Disney Parks for decades; there’s reason why the Magic Kingdom’s central castle is Cinderella’s own.

‘Cinderella’ Changes

As part of World Princess Week 2023, the Walt Disney Company has given Cinderella a major upgrade. The original film has been restored to an all-new 4k state, essentially polishing it to state-of-the-art perfection.

Walt Disney Studios Director of Restoration Kevin Schaeffer says (via ABC), “Working with our restoration team along with internal technical experts, outside vendors (like Mike Underwood at Picture Shop Hollywood) and advisors from Walt Disney Animation Studios, we were able to make this 1950 classic look and sound better than ever.

Schaeffer continued, “We began the process by pulling the original nitrate negative from the Library of Congress, and scanning the successive exposure color records in 4K. We then did a cleaning pass to remove dirt and as many artifacts as possible. The current available restoration tools allowed us to produce a sharper and higher quality image than previous efforts. To make sure we didn’t lose any of the detail or artistic choices of the filmmakers, we turned to Disney Animation legends and authorities, including Michael Giaimo and Eric Goldberg.”

‘Cinderella’ and Disney+

The Cinderella 4K restoration was made specifically to stream on Disney+ after first premiering at the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival. As of today, it is available on the streaming service.

This is not the first time that Disney has resurrected one of its most beloved icons. Cinderella was one of Disney’s first forays into live-action remakes, with the 2015 version setting the template for later films like The Jungle Book (2016), Beauty and the Beast (2017), and the upcoming, highly controversial Snow White.

However, there is nothing like the original, which certainly deserves the new upgrade it’s been given. Start streaming!

