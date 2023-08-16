Disney Contest Lets You Sleep in the Top-Secret Cinderella Caste Suite FREE, Enter Here!

How much money would you pay to stay in the Cinderella Castle Suite to sleep inside of Magic Kingdom for just one night? $1000? $2000? 10,000? Well, now you have the chance to finally stay there for FREE!

Plus, the room is un-bookabe, so no amount of money would get you a stay, only when Disney allows it and offers it to an incredibly lucky Guest. Now, will that next Guest be you?

Walt Disney World Resort has over 25 Disney Resort hotel options that Guests can stay in when they visit. However, there is one room that is unlisted and dominates the rest.

The Cinderella Castle Suite is located inside Magic Kingdom Park, and when a Guest is lucky enough to stay there, he or she gets to sleep inside Cinderella Castle! If you are a Disney fanatic like myself and have always wanted to lie your head on the regal bedroom pillow, Disney is now bringing us one step closer to that fantasy.

Guests who have the opportunity to stay in the suite must be invited in, as the room is not available for purchase. Disney often lends the room out to charities as a prize and has also picked lucky Guests — especially during the ‘Year of A Million Dreams’ — to stay for one night in the suite.

If you are not picked, there is also a “World Of Dreams” tour that has been offered — for a mere $12,000 — that allows Guests to visit the suite, but not sleep there.

That being said, for those lucky Guests who do get to spend a night in the Cinderella Castle Suite, the experience is nothing short of a fairytale. Guests are given their own fairy godmothers who will grant any wish they are asked, so long as it is possible, for the Guests at any time during their 24-hour stay. That means if you want pizza at 1:00 a.m., all you have to do is ask and your wish will come true!

Guests are also given unlimited Lightning Lane and Disney Genie+ access all day long and can walk around Magic Kingdom and explore even after every other Guest has cleared the park. Of course, this in-park experience would be supervised, but can you imagine having an entire Magic Kingdom to yourself?

And. if you don’t want to explore, staying in the room is not too shabby either. The room comes with two queen beds and a separate reading room which can sleep two more Guests. The stained glass windows — which tell the story of Cinderella — look out onto Magic Kingdom, making it the best place to people watch and take in the magic!

Plus, the bathroom has a stunning mosaic and a starry night ceiling that you can look at while the water changes colors beneath you. It truly is a magical and coveted experience. Guests who get to experience this incredible space also get to leave with a glass slipper to commemorate their time in the suite.

If you are ready to check-in to this amazing room here are the contest rules that you must follow to enter for a chance to stay.

The giveaway is being run by Give Kids the World, a charity that helps bring children with different illnesses or disabilities to Disney World for a week. Their website states:

The most exclusive room at Walt Disney World® Resort cannot be purchased…but it can be won! Give Kids The World Village is offering the chance for one lucky winner and three guests to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime Magical Celebration Vacation Package featuring a one-night stay in the Cinderella Castle Suite, located inside the iconic Cinderella Castle four stories above the Magic Kingdom. Enter now for the chance to win a Magical Celebration Vacation Package for up to four (4) guests, featuring a one-night stay in the stunning 17th century-designed Cinderella Castle Suite – an opportunity that is not available to the public. Proceeds from this limited-time chance to win will make wishes possible for critically ill children and their families at Give Kids The World Village.

The prize will include:

One (1)-night stay at the Cinderella Castle Suite in Magic Kingdom® Park for up to four (4) persons.

Breakfast for up to four (4) persons at Cinderella’s Royal Table.

Two (2)-night resort stay in a standard room at a Deluxe Disney Resort hotel, for up to four (4) persons.

Three (3)-day Theme Park Tickets with Park Hopper® Option for three (3) days of fun for up to four (4) persons.

$500 Disney Gift Card for the winner.

Domestic coach round-trip airfare for (4) persons.

This truly is the dream vacation! If you want to enter to win, all you have to do is click here!

Will you be entering this Disney giveaway? Let us know in the comments below!

Are you looking to visit Magic Kingdom on your next Disney World vacation? There is no better feeling than riding the monorail after parking at the Ticket and Transportation Center (or riding it from a monorail Resort such as Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa) and walking down the middle of Main Street, U.S.A. U.S.A. with Cinderella Castle greeting you in the distance! Indulging in churros and Mickey Premium Bars while waiting in line for attractions like Space Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain, Haunted Mansion, or Seven Dwarfs Mine Train is always a great way to enjoy the lines, and a midday break to watch Festival of Fantasy doesn’t hurt either. Nothing tops ending the night with their Happily Ever After fireworks spectacle. For more Disney information, information on Disney Genie+, and to look at booking a vacation, the Walt Disney World website is a perfect one-stop shop for all things Mickey Mouse. Plus, it has all the information you need on Disney Genie+, so you will be ready to go on your My Disney Experience app once you download it! Click here to check it out today.