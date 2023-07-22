Cinderella’s Newest Pony Born at Walt Disney World

It’s always a special moment when a baby is born, and especially magical when it’s born at Walt Disney World, the most magical place on earth.

Last week, a new baby was born at Walt Disney World, the latest in a long line of prestigious animals to call Disney World home. The Tri-Circle-D Ranch, located at the Fort Wilderness Resort at Walt Disney World, is home to almost 100 horses and ponies that are used throughout the property, from horseback rides at Fort Wilderness to pulling Cinderella’s carriage, to carrying the Headless Horseman as he leads Mickey’s “Boo to You” parade.

The foal, named Pixie, is a Shetland Pony and was born on July 11. She’s the second so-called “Cinderella pony” born at the Tri-Circle-D Ranch, with her sister, Lilly, preceding her in 2019. As she grows, she’ll eventually be assigned to help pull Cinderella’s carriage for special events, including the Disney Fairytale weddings, special appearances, and parades.

In a statement shared by Disney, the company explained that, “Just like pixie dust, this sweet Shetland pony foal’s personality shines! Pixie is very energetic and inquisitive, and she has been spending a lot of time bonding with her mom Lady and exploring the sights and sounds at Tri-Circle-D Ranch.”

More About the Tri-Circle-D Ranch

The ranch isn’t just home to Shetland Ponies, it also houses a variety of breeds, including Appaloosas, Quarter Horses, Arabians, and the bigger draft horses like Belgians, Clydesdales, and Percherons. Guests can take a scenic horseback ride through one of the trails offered on the property while younger Guests can take a pony ride at the stable. Disney World Guests can also occasionally take a “wagon ride” in a horse-drawn carriage around the property when available.

The barn is open for all Guests to walk through and admire the horses, it is not exclusive to Fort Wilderness Guests. There’s a small museum display dedicated to the history of the Disney horses and Guests can see what the tack setup looks like for the Cinderella horses. The main building is located at the same bus stop at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort’s Pioneer Hall. The stables are open every day throughout the week, typically from 9AM to 3PM.

What do you think of the newest Cinderella pony, Pixie? Isn’t she adorable?