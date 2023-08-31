Disney Changes Original ‘Snow White’ Amid Fan Backlash

The iconic Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs recently received an alteration, and many fans aren’t happy about it.

Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, released in 1937, marked a significant turning point in the history of animation and cinema. It was not only Walt Disney’s first full-length animated feature film, but it also revolutionized the world of animation by demonstrating that an animated film could captivate audiences and tell a compelling story on par with live-action films.

The movie is a timeless retelling of the classic German fairy tale collected by the Brothers Grimm. It follows the story of Snow White, a beautiful and kind-hearted princess who becomes the target of her wicked stepmother’s jealousy. Fleeing into the enchanted forest, Snow White befriends seven lovable dwarfs—Doc, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, Bashful, Sneezy, and Dopey. Together, they form an endearing and memorable ensemble that provides both comedic relief and emotional depth to the narrative.

One of the groundbreaking aspects of the film was its pioneering use of Technicolor and the Multiplane Camera. This technology allowed for more vibrant and dynamic visuals, as well as multi-layered backgrounds that added depth and dimension to the animation. The colors and attention to detail brought the fairy tale world to life in a way that was previously unheard of in animation.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs wasn’t just a technical achievement—it also showcased Disney’s commitment to storytelling. The characters were richly developed, with Snow White representing innocence and purity, the Evil Queen embodying vanity and wickedness, and the dwarfs representing a range of personalities that balanced humor and heart.

The film also featured a memorable and enchanting musical score, including songs like “Heigh-Ho” and “Some Day My Prince Will Come,” which have become classic Disney tunes.

As one of Walt Disney’s most personal and successful projects of all time, it remains in high esteem by many Disney fans. Because of this, many Disney enthusiasts have been upset with the changes they’ve heard that are coming to the live-action version of the film, which is set to star Rachel Zegler as Snow White.

While the fanbase has been divided in some respects over the film, Zegler’s comments have been one of the main driving forces in turning others against it. Zegler has shared that this “is not a love story,” and that the prince’s scenes (played by Andrew Burnap), could be cut altogether if the company saw fit.

In the midst of this controversy and the split between many in the fanbase, Disney announced earlier this week that it would be releasing the original film in a 4K remastered version. This is part of Disney’s plan to remaster several classic films during its Disney100 Celebrations.

One user on social media called out Zegler on the release.

“Go watch it, Rachel, you may learn something,” they said.

One fan called out Disney for its stent of live-action remakes and how poorly received they have seemingly been.

“It’s almost like they do the live-action to give consumers a reason to get annoyed and seek out the original,” another shared.

Another called it a “cash grab.”

“Disney loves money and consumerism, so while people are rightly upset about the ludicrous changes for the unwanted live-action version, they’re dropping the 4k remastered original, hedging the bet that the disgruntled fan will gobble it up… Granted does also play into the 100th anniversary and the need of preservation,” one fan shared.

Another fan shared that they felt the release was “too little, too late” and that it wouldn’t undo the “damage” Disney has already caused.

“This is still too little, too late. They can’t undo the damage and I hope their woke remake tanks badly like everything else they have been churning out in recent history,” they said.

