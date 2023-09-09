Updates Given on Disneyland’s New Avengers Attraction

Fresh from D23, we have new updates on the upcoming multiverse ride coming to Avengers Campus.

Previously confirmed at D23 Expo in 2022, a second E-ticket attraction is set to hit Avengers Campus at California Adventure in the next few years.

Initial information revealed that the ride would see the Avengers face off against King Thanos in the multiverse.

Now, however, Disney has dropped more information about the attraction at this weekend’s Destination D23 event at Walt Disney World Resort. We now know that the attraction will connect the storylines of multiple heroes and villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with guests jumping between different universes.

Disney has unveiled concept art for ride vehicle for the new attraction coming to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure. #DestinationD23 pic.twitter.com/T5mrMT6Br9 — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) September 9, 2023

Disney also shared concept art for the ride vehicles. Guests will also board vehicles equipped with unique “portal technology,” which will allow them to hop from universe to universe.

This is described as combining “elements of Tony Stark’s time suits” – as seen in Avengers: Endgame (2019) – with “Xandarian technology.”

The opening of the as-yet-unnamed Avengers attraction will bring the total number of rides at California Adventure’s Avengers Campus to three, joining WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure (which hasn’t exactly gone down well with guests) and the fan-favorite Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!, which replaced The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror in 2018.

For now, we have no confirmed opening date – or even a timeframe for this attraction to hit Disneyland Resort. There’s also no information on whether this will be coming to Disney’s second Avengers Campus, located at Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris. However, it’s great to see an update on an attraction that many feared had been scrapped from Avengers Campus for good.

Are you excited for a new attraction to hit Avengers Campus? Let us know your hopes for the rides in the comments!