Marvel Weapon Destroyed, Disney Abandons Epic Thor Hammer Trick 

When Guests visit Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, there is so much for them to take in. Not only can they explore the epic hotels like Disneyland Hotel and Disney’s Grand Californian, but they can also enter Downtown Disney, where they can shop at the World of Disney, enjoy food, live entertainment — all as they watch the monorail pass them by.

In Downtown Disney, Guests will also find the entrance to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.

Although Disneyland now has Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Disney California Adventure has been upping its expansion game as well.

A good example of the expansion is with San Fransokyo Square! For quite some time, Disneyland and Disney California Adventure fans have been patiently awaiting the opening of San Fransokyo Square, the new Big Hero 6(2014) inspired land that demolished Pacific Warf.

As Disney noted, “At Disney California Adventure Park, the San Fransokyo Public Works Department has been diligently beautifying and making improvements to the local cannery district, home to a diverse neighbourhood of eateries and businesses. You’ll see in the industrious mash-up city from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award-winning film “Big Hero 6.

You’ll have the opportunity to interact with Hiro and his huggable healthcare companion, Baymax, who will say hello outside the Hamada Bot Shop. This is where the Big Hero 6 team builds and innovates their hi-tech gear, so you may also see a few of their upcoming inventions.

San Fransokyo Square will also have a plethora of dining locations such as Aunt Cass Café, Rita’s Turbine Blenders, Cocina Cucamonga, Ghirardelli Soda Fountain and Chocolate Shop, Lucky Fortune Cookery (which opened a few days ago), and Port of San Fransokyo Cervecería.

Aside from San Fransokyo, we have seen other areas of development for Disney California Adventure, including Avengers Campus.

Avengers Campus had a rocky start due to the pandemic affecting its launch.

During D23 in 2019, a lot of amazing projects were announced when it came to the Disney Parks. We learned of the massive expansion coming to EPCOT which would include all of Future World getting a massive overhaul, Spaceship Earth being refurbished, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind’s inception, World Showcase updates like the France pavilion expansion, Moana Journey of Water, the U.K. pavilion expansion with Mary Poppins Cherry Tree Lane, and more.

Then, the pandemic struck.

Since Walt Disney World Resort reopened in 2020, we have seen some of these projects develop and evolve. Harmonious is now the new EPCOT nighttime show, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure is available for Guests to enjoy along with the France pavilion expansion, Future World is under construction, and Journey of Water is also being developed. We saw Space 220, an all-new space-experience dining opportunity, take flight at EPCOT as well. At Disneyland Resort, we have seen Avengers Campus debut with WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure and Doctor Strange’s Ancient Sanctum.

However, there are a few projects like the Quinjet attraction in Avengers Campus, the Spaceship Earth refurbishment, and the Mary Poppins expansion that were put on hold without any information.

When Avengers Campus was revealed to the world during the 2019 D23 Expo, Marvel fans were given a sneak peek into the land’s flagship E-ticket attraction.

In Avengers Campus, this currently unnamed ride would give Guests the experience of a lifetime on a S.H.I.E.L.D. Quinjet. Reportedly opening at or near Avengers Headquarters — the Black Panther and Black Widow daytime stunt show area and the building that the Quinjet is parked atop of — this new attraction will transport Guests to Wakanda on a Quinjet. But, along the way, these recruits will take part in an Avengers-sized fight against a currently undisclosed MCU villain.

The unnamed ride is reportedly set for Phase Two of Avengers Campus. Disney is keeping this upcoming attraction a massive secret, as no new reports indicate the progress made on this ride. However, early reports suggested that the ride system could be similar to Animal Kingdom’s Flight of Passage or Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Although the big attraction of the land is not yet open, one of the coolest things about Avengers Campus (aside from the insane Spider-Man animatronic swinging mid-air) is that you can meet your favorite characters roaming around the land. From Iron Man, to Captain America, to Hulk, to Loki, to Hawkeye, to Black Widow, and so many more, Avengers Campus brings the Marvel Cinematic Universe to life.

Another character Guests can see in the flesh is Thor, the god of thunder. When the land was initially conceptualized, Thor was meant to have a “sword in the stone” moment where a magnetized surface would hold Thor’s hammer so tightly that no child would be able to remove it, simulating the heaviness and realness of his hammer. Of course, Thor would be able to lift it just fine.

For a small amount of time, Thor did use the station, as you can see in the YouTube video below featuring Thor and Jane Foster. .

Now, it has been unused for so long that Guests have no idea what it is. Many have been discussing the area of Avengers Campus, questioning the section. One Guest said, “What are these for? They’re definitely not chairs.. at least i don’t think they are? every time we fill up our water bottles we debate what the purpose of things possibly could be lol does anyone know?”

The first reply shared the answer we all feared, “The idea was that it would be a place for Thor to set his hammer. There would be a magnet or something that would lock it into place and only those worthy would be able to pick it up. I do not know if they ever used it, or if they did it was for a very short time.”

Another Disney fan replied, “Crazy how fast the cool new stuff falls to the wayside. Galaxy’s Edge obviously experienced similar symptoms”.

When not in use, the area has spikes which will prevent Guests from mistaking the magnet as a bench.

One thing is for sure, Hemsworth would surely be disappointed at the removal of Thor’s hammer trick.

Are you sad to have seen this Thor magic cut from Avengers Campus?

