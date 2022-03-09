Disney Cannot Afford To Pay For Missing Projects, Chapek “Hopes” To Refund Them

During D23 in 2019, a lot of amazing projects were announced when it came to the Disney Parks. We learned of the massive expansion coming to EPCOT which would include all of Future World getting a massive overhaul, Spaceship Earth being refurbished, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind’s inception, World Showcase updates like the France pavilion expansion, Moana Journey of Water, the U.K. pavilion expansion with Mary Poppins Cherry Tree Lane, and more.

Then, the pandemic struck.

Since Walt Disney World Resort reopened in 2020, we have seen some of these projects develop and evolve. Harmonious is now the new EPCOT nighttime show, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure is available for Guests to enjoy along with the France pavilion expansion, Future World is under construction, and Journey of Water is also being developed. We saw Space 220, an all-new space-experience dining opportunity, take flight at EPCOT as well. At Disneyland Resort, we have seen Avengers Campus debut with WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure and Doctor Strange’s Ancient Sanctum.

However, there are a few projects like the Quinjet attraction in Avengers Campus, the Spaceship Earth refurbishment, and the Mary Poppins expansion that were put on hold without any information.

When Avengers Campus was revealed to the world during the 2019 D23 Expo, Marvel fans were given a sneak peek into the land’s flagship E-ticket attraction.

In Avengers Campus, this currently unnamed ride would give Guests the experience of a lifetime on a S.H.I.E.L.D. Quinjet. Reportedly opening at or near Avengers Headquarters — the Black Panther and Black Widow daytime stunt show area and the building that the Quinjet is parked atop of — this new attraction will transport Guests to Wakanda on a Quinjet. But, along the way, these recruits will take part in an Avengers-sized fight against a currently undisclosed MCU villain.

The unnamed ride is reportedly set for Phase Two of Avengers Campus. Disney is keeping this upcoming attraction a massive secret, as no new reports indicate the progress made on this ride. However, early reports suggested that the ride system could be similar to Animal Kingdom’s Flight of Passage or Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

The Mary Poppins Cherry Tree Lane addition would be a charming plus to England’s World Showcase pavilion, and we look forward to seeing Mary’s umbrella peeking from the clouds. But we’ll be a bit more patient for this practically perfect expansion to EPCOT.

Today, during The Walt Disney Company shareholders meeting, Disney CEO Bob Chapek was asked about these missing projects and their future at the Disney Parks. At first, Chapek took the time to highlight what has been completed, diverting from what is still a question mark. In terms of these projects, however, Chapek noted they are now in a “holding pattern”. Once their cash is more “robust” the company will “hopefully” be able to refund the projects in the future. From this, we can see that there is no certainty if or when these attraction ideas which were once promised will actually be conceptualized.

Interestingly enough, in the same call, it was highlighted that the Disney Parks just had a record-breaking quarter as one of the most profitable of all time.

During the question and answer portion of today’s shareholder meeting with The Walt Disney Company, one Disney fan and long-time Guest asked when the Premier Pass would return. The speaker in question was the same one who was able to tell previous CEO Bob Iger that this pass should be created over 10 years ago, and now returned after noticing it was no longer available with no return in sight. Chapek is now looking into bringing the pass back, according to the meeting.

Chapek also spoke out on the controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Chapek is trying to clear things up as he took the initiative to speak to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis directly. “We stand with out LGBTQ+ community going forward as well as advocacy for this group,” Chapek said. “We take very seriously our inclusion across the company, we unequivocally stand in support of this group.” Chapek said that Disney was “opposed to the bill from the outset” and that Disney will pledge $5 million to protect LGBTQ+ rights. Read more here.

What do you think of Disney’s response to these projects? Let us know in the comments below.

