New Additions to Disney’s Avengers Campus Finally Arrive

The Marvel-themed land, Avengers Campus, was a welcomed debut as it was the first Disney parks project to be unveiled after the post-pandemic reopening in June 2021. The new addition to Disney California Adventure distinguished itself from other lands by having a massive roster of characters guests could interact with at the park. They showcased multiple legendary heroes, such as Iron Man, Thor, Black Panther, Spider-Man, and Doctor Strange. The land also provided two immersive attractions, “Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure” and “Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout.” The success of this new installation led to a second campus being assembled at Walt Disney Studios at Disneyland Paris. Today marks the first anniversary of the second headquarters to Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. The occasion will be celebrated with new exclusive additions.

Marvel Avengers Campus opened up to guests on July 20, 2022. The facility was created so that Avengers could search for new super recruits by providing an immersive experience on what it takes to be a hero. While both campuses are similar as both have their own versions of a 3D web-shooting dark ride attraction, multiple Marvel Hero meet-and-greets, and a Pym’s Test Kitchen, Disneyland Paris presented other unique features such as, the indoor rollercoaster, “Avengers Assemble: Flight Force” and the Stark Factory Restaurant.

The Avengers HQ will now commemorate their first year anniversary by introducing new limited-time collectibles and opportunities to Disney guests, such as:

The introduction of the quirky, endearing Guardian, Mantis, as she joins Star-Lord and Gamora for an epic dance challenge.

A Captain America shield, a replica of Iron Man’s helmet and other iconic Marvel imagery carved out of gourmet chocolate for sweet-toothed trainees.

Marvel Super Hero collectible cards that will be available to Disney guests.

A look at the future of the art of Marvel as presented by Marvel artists, like Giuseppe Camuncoli, Natacha Bustos, Peach Momoko, and Olivier Coipel at the Disney Hotel New York.

The premiere of, Vibranium Crisis, a six episode webseries that was written, produced and played by Disneyland cast members.

The exhibition of the Hero Up! campaign that profiled and celebrated 13 real-life people recognized to be real heroes in their communities.

The Disneyland Paris Resort will present these limited-time additions at Marvel Avengers Campus starting today, July 20, 2023.

What do you think of these new features? Which Avengers Campus do you think is better?