A beloved Marvel character recently took a dangerous fall at Disneyland’s Avengers Campus, making several Cast Members rush to help.

While visiting Disneyland Resort, Guests have the chance to share a magical moment with some of their favorite Disney characters, from Mickey Mouse — who recently saved Guests trapped in a metal pod at Disneyland — and Minnie Mouse to Captain Jack Sparrow, Kylo Ren, Chewbacca, Spider-Man, Captain America, and more!

Unfortunately, not all interactions are as magical as Guests would expect. Inside the Magic has reported on Princesses being rude to Guests with special needs and Star Wars characters questioning one Guest’s clothing, as well as multiple characters suffering from wardrobe malfunctions and unfortunate incidents, even flipping Guests off.

And Guests recently witnessed a dangerous fall at Avengers Campus, with one of the most popular characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe grasping for help.

User @brenda_dee18 posted the video of the incident on TikTok. In it, we can see Groot, from Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), take a dangerous fall after stumbling and trying to hold on to one of the pillars outside Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission BREAKOUT! in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure.

Unfortunately, Groot’s efforts to stop himself from falling were unsuccessful, and the character ended up lying on the floor as Cast Members checked on him and tried to clear the sidewalk from Guests to give the beloved character space and time to recover.

After the Guest stepped back from the scene, she could record six Cast Members surrounding Groot, trying to get the beloved character back on his feet and finally achieving the heroic feature before escorting the Guardian of the Galaxy off the stage, surely to tend to the character and ensure his health and safety. You can see the video below:

Poor Groot #guardiansofthegalaxyvol3 #groot #iamgroot #disneyland #disneycaliforniaadventure #dineyteamwork #teamwork #wheremagichappens #happiestplaceonearth #foryou #fyp

This is not the first time a beloved Disney character has taken a dangerous fall at the Parks. Inside the Magic reported on Stitch slipping and falling in front of hundreds of Guests, reminding all bystanders to follow Park rules.

Guests can meet Groot, Star-Lord, Gamora, and Mantis, who sometimes makes special appearances at Avengers Campus as they challenge Guests to show off their best moves on the Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Dance Off!, just outside Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission BREAKOUT! at Avengers Campus.

Disney describes this interactive show as follows:

Get Ready to Mix It Up

The Guardians of the Galaxy are ready to party—with you! Gather around as Peter tries to get Gamora to crack a smile by playing his legendary mixtape. Help him out by showing off your own epic dance moves! Once the party heats up, keep an eye out for Groot, who likes to arrive fashionably late. You’ll have plenty of time to see him—he’ll “stick” around as the party winds down.

Have you ever witnessed a character incident at Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure? Tell Inside the Magic about your experience in the comments below!