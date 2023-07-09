“Mickey Mouse Saved My Life,” Confesses Viral TikToker

In an unexpected act of heroism, Mickey Mouse saved a TikToker and his friends after the group was trapped inside a fan-favorite Disneyland ride. “Mickey Mouse saved my life,” said the creator.

Thousands of Guests visit Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure in hopes of finding Mickey Mouse and his friends at the Parks and sharing a magical moment with the beloved character. But recently, a group of content creators had a much more intimate encounter with Mickey Mouse during their visit, or at least an iteration of the iconic character, who saved them from a broken-down attraction.

Viral TikToker Hassan Khadair (@hassankhadair) shared a video of him and a group of content creators trapped aboard Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park. In it, we can see the group making jokes about being “stuck in a metal pod in Disneyland” with a loud alarm blaring in the background.

Fortunately, Hassan was carrying a puppet of Mickey Mouse, which he uses in some of his videos, and was able to cover the speaker from which the loud alarm was coming. “Thanks, Mickey,” said the creator as the group waited to be evacuated by Disneyland Cast Members. “Mickey Mouse basically saved the day,” Hassan added.

Hassan later posted a video talking about the incident on his Instagram account (@hassankhadair), commenting that the ride malfunctioned and stopped suddenly, leaving him and his group “strapped to a seat for 35 minutes with an alarm blasting in our face.” The creator recalled trying to cover the speaker with his hand and shoe with no result before remembering he was carrying his Mickey Mouse puppet with him, which was the only thing able to muffle the blaring alarm while the group waited for Cast Members to evacuate them. You can watch the video of the incident below:

We got stuck in a metal pod in Disneyland and Mickey Mouse basically saved the day @chadchad #titanic #submarine #starwars #mickeymouse #disneyland

Hassan didn’t share any additional details about the ride’s malfunction, the group’s evacuation, and the resolution of the incident. Still, surely Disneyland Cast Members were able to rescue the creator and his friends, compensating for the incident with some form of Disney Park magic like a Lightning Lane to another attraction.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time Guests have gone through an unfortunate experience during a ride breakdown at Disneyland. Earlier this year, Inside the Magic reported on a Guest breaking down in tears after the magic was ruined for him inside the Haunted Mansion after the ride malfunctioned. Additionally, we’ve seen multiple Guests impatiently jumping off rides while Cast Members try to handle ride malfunctions.

Have you ever experienced a ride breakdown at Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure?