Guests Jump off Disney Ride During Emergency Breakdown

A family was caught on video after jumping out of a Disney ride during an emergency breakdown.

Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park are home to some of the most iconic Theme Park attractions worldwide. From classics like “it’s a small world” and Space Mountain to new thrills like Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, there’s something for everyone at Disneyland Resort.

But with advanced attraction technology often comes problems, like an emergency issue that recently shut down Indiana Jones Adventure at Disneyland Park. As Guests waited for Disney Cast Members’ instructions, a family jumped off the Disney ride without permission. In a video shared by @shane.barton, employees quickly surrounded the Guests:

“Please do not exit the vehicles,” a Disney Cast Member warned. “An attendant will be with you shortly. Please stay in your seats. If you refuse to follow directions, you will be kicked out of the Park.”

Follow all instructions if evacuated or temporarily stopped on a Disney ride. Guests are often given Lightning Lane passes via the Disney Genie app to compensate for any inconveniences caused by the downtime!

More on This Disney Ride

Indiana Jones Adventure is modeled on the same track as DINOSAUR at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park! “Embark on a fast-paced thrill ride in search of Indiana Jones—enter this cursed temple at your own risk!” the official Disney ride description reads.

“Follow Indy’s footsteps into the crumbling Temple of the Forbidden Eye past intricate booby traps. Inspect carvings and frescos that tell the story of Mara, a powerful deity who promises great treasures—and vengeance to those foolish enough to gaze into its all-seeing eyes. Board a rugged troop transport and enter the Chamber of Destiny. Confront inconceivable dangers, like precarious precipices over molten lava, screaming mummies, swarms of giant insects, spear-throwing wraiths, collapsing bridges, slithering snakes—and a massive rolling boulder. If you find yourself in jeopardy, only one man is brave enough—or crazy enough—to save you… Dr. Jones!”

