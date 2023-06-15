Rise of the Resistance Is Bringing Back the Virtual Queue

The ever-divisive virtual queue is on its way back to Disney World this winter.

In 2019, Hollywood Studios debuted two brand-new premier attractions as a part of Galaxy’s Edge: Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Star Wars: Millennium Falcon – Smugglers Run. While both were destined for high demand as the Park’s newest attractions, it was the former that intrigued Guests the most. Dropping Guests into the center of a battle between the Resistance and the First Order, the dark ride/motion simulator/drop ride system combo was billed as a one-of-a-kind experience – and one sure to command the biggest crowds in Hollywood Studios.

Faced with the prospect of mass congestion in its newest land, the Walt Disney World Resort introduced a new concept: the virtual queue. Guests hoping to ride Rise of the Resistance were required to join a virtual queue on their phones via the My Disney Experience app. This left Guests free to enjoy the rest of Hollywood Studios while waiting for their “boarding group” to be called to ride the attraction.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance debuted to great critical acclaim. Its virtual queue system, however, did not. Many Walt Disney World Guests dubbed the system as “not fair,” preferring the traditional Disney standby queue over the digital alternative. That’s why they were overjoyed when the Rise of the Resistance virtual queue was phased out in September 2019 and instead introduced the option to purchase a Lightning Lane.

Since then, multiple new Disney Park attractions have used virtual queues for the initial period after their opening date. Rise of the Resistance was followed by Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT and TRON Lightcycle Run at Magic Kingdom. The latter two attractions are still using virtual queues – and soon, so will Rise of the Resistance once again.

In November, Hollywood Studios will debut its new ticketed holiday event: Jollywood Nights. As well as experiencing a brand-new show led by Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy and a spirited sing-along at Hyperion Theater, attendees will be able to enjoy after-hours access to certain attractions, including Rise of the Resistance.

To get on the ride, Jollywood Nights Guests will need to use the virtual queue system on My Disney Experience. Operations during Hollywood Studios’ regular opening hours are unaffected, with Guests still able to use the standby line prior to the event.

Jollywood Nights will be held on ten select nights from 8.30 p.m. to 12.30 a.m. from November 11 to December 20, 2023. Tickets go on sale on July 6.

