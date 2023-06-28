Disneyland Ride Altered Permanently Due to Dangerous Guest Behavior

Increasingly dangerous behavior has had a widespread impact at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, from a new Guest courtesy policy to strict signage about recording posted outside Space Mountain. Now, Guests report that another Disneyland ride was permanently altered to prevent rule-breaking.

Reddit user u/OFUTLAC shared this photo of brand-new, bright orange seatbelts on Indiana Jones Adventure at Disneyland Resort,

Orange Seatbelts on Indiana Jones

Though the change seems innocuous at first, commenters pointed out the grave reason likely behind the update.

“Probably because people keep abusing the seatbelt systems and all the rides,” u/truebeliever08 wrote. “This most likely aids the ride-op to see the belt and if you’re messing with it in any way.”

“The black belts are harder to see in shadows or against dark fabric, while not many people wear orange (or orange-adjacent) colors, so they’ll stand out more when a [Cast Member] is doing a belt check,” u/Phased5ek added. “Smart move by Disney. I wouldn’t be surprised if they do that on Star Tours and Guardians as well at some point, and maybe others.”

Disneyland Resort hasn’t commented publicly on the new Indiana Jones Adventure seatbelts, but it’s not unprecedented. In the last year, multiple Guests have climbed out of Splash Mountain, Space Mountain, “it’s a small world,” and other moving Disneyland attractions.

More on Indiana Jones Adventure, an Iconic Disneyland Ride

This change follows this year’s months-long refurbishment of Indiana Jones Adventure, located in Adventureland at Disneyland Park.

“Embark on a fast-paced thrill ride in search of Indiana Jones—enter this cursed temple at your own risk!” the official Disneyland ride description reads. “Follow Indy’s footsteps into the crumbling Temple of the Forbidden Eye past intricate booby traps. Inspect carvings and frescos that tell the story of Mara, a powerful deity who promises great treasures—and vengeance to those foolish enough to gaze into its all-seeing eyes.”

“Board a rugged troop transport and enter the Chamber of Destiny. Confront inconceivable dangers, like precarious precipices over molten lava, screaming mummies, swarms of giant insects, spear-throwing wraiths, collapsing bridges, slithering snakes—and a massive rolling boulder. If you find yourself in jeopardy, only one man is brave enough—or crazy enough—to save you… Dr. Jones!”

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks Guest experiences. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.