Major Disney Attraction Begins Testing Single Rider Line Again

With the recent uptake in crowd levels across all Disney Parks worldwide, Disney theme Park fanatics wonder when lines will begin to diminish again. Thankfully, Disney Parks are finishing up with resuming regular operations as things like mask policies, Park capacity, and single-rider lines start to be offered once again to Park goers. A major Disney attraction is testing out the single-rider line again (major emphasis on testing) as spring break crowds descend upon Disney Parks.

There are usually multiple line options on all the attractions Disney Parks offer, and one of those is the single-riders line. COVID restrictions caused a significant overhaul of how theme parks handle large crowds. One of those overhauls was eliminating the single riders line for Disney Park rides across the country and the world. But as of today, Disneyland is testing its single-rider line again via its beloved and renowned attraction, Space Mountain.

According to a recent tweet by theme park reporter Scott Gustin, Space Mountain (Disneyland California) is testing out single ridership, but it will only be available at select times. The ride has not tested this option since resuming limited operations in 2021.

If you’re unfamiliar with a single rider line, it’s used for Guests wishing to get onto attractions faster by bringing in a line designed for one person only. Families get confused and will assume that because this option is faster, they will not get separated before riding the attraction. This is not the case. Be warned: a Cast Member will split up you and your family if you try and hack this line queue.

When Disneyland first tested this option in 2021, they were met with a popular response as Guests crowded the single-rider line throughout the first testing period. There is yet to be a stopping date for this next testing term. Space Mountain is highly popular at Disneyland and all other Disney Parks around the world, so when you’re in the Park, and the option is available, you should talk to your group and take advantage of this great option.

