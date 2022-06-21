Disney Continues to Fuel Space Mountain Retheme Rumors

Lightyear (2022) is Pixar’s newest film, following the story of the astronaut (Chris Evans) that inspired Andy’s favorite toy, Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), in Toy Story (1995).

Last week, Buzz Lightyear landed at Disneyland Resort, greeting Guests in real-life form rather than the toy form typically found at the Disney Parks.

Though some were excited to greet their favorite galactic hero, Disney Park fans were terrified when rumors started about a potential retheme of Space Mountain to Lightyear.

Disney didn’t comment on the rumors but added fuel to the fire with some new Lightyear-inspired signage around Space Mountain in Tomorrowland at Disneyland Park.

This weekend, Disneyland moved Buzz Lightyear’s meet-and-greet location to a staged set near Space Mountain. Fans quickly noticed a particular building painted on the space ranger’s photo set.

@timothy.af on Instagram shared some videos of Buzz Lightyear at his new location. In the background, you can see a painting of a building that resembles a combination of Space Mountain and the launch building from Pixar’s Lightyear.

Could this hint at a possible Space Mountain retheme? Rather than launching into the vastness of Space Mountain, could Disneyland Guests soon work with Buzz Lightyear to reach hyperspeed?

Disneyland Resort hasn’t commented on rumors of a Space Mountain retheme. Inside the Magic will report on any updates about the rollercoaster.

More on Space Mountain

Currently themed after Star Wars as Hyperspace Mountain, Space Mountain is a beloved Tomorrowland attraction at Disneyland Resort. From Disney:

Race through the cosmos in the dark to the edge of the galaxy and back on a thrilling roller-coaster ride. All Systems Go