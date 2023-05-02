Disneyland Ride Evacuated After Guest Jumps Out, Pulls Family From Restraints

These Guests decided to take a Disneyland ride breakdown into their own hands.

As frustrating as it can be when an attraction stops working at Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure, the best thing to do is wait it out. Disneyland Resort Cast Members work as quickly as possible to restart or evacuate rides.

But these Guests didn’t want to wait! TikToker @heartandsaultravel shared this shocking video of two Guests climbing out of their restraints on Hyperspace Mountain at Disneyland Park:

A man wiggled out of his restraints, jumped off the rocket, and helped the woman he was with do the same. They then walked through an emergency exit.

An earlier report from another witness revealed that Guests stuck on the attraction had to wait longer to evacuate as Disney Cast Members searched for the missing pair. Everyone eventually made it out safely, and Hyperspace Mountain is operating normally at the time of this article’s publication.

More on Hyperspace Mountain

This Star Wars twist on the classic indoor rollercoaster is back at Disneyland Park until June 5! “Fend off cross fire from swarms of New Republic X-wing starfighters and Imperial TIE fighters amidst a galactic onslaught!” reads the official Disneyland ride description.

“Your mission begins with a briefing from Admiral Ackbar: the New Republic needs help flying reconnaissance vessels to survey an Imperial Star Destroyer. After being escorted into hyperspace by an elite X-wing squadron, you arrive only to find the Star Destroyer waiting with a swarm of TIE fighters—it’s a trap! As starfighter forces valiantly battle Imperial vessels, you’re caught up in a barrage of cannon fire. Maneuvers become more intense as you join the New Republic squadron for one final, courageous assault on the menacing Star Destroyer. It’s an epic Star Wars combat scene taken straight from the films—but hurry, Hyperspace Mountain is only open for a limited time!”

Please follow all Cast Member instructions and stay seated if you are ever stuck on a Disneyland ride. For your safety, do not exit the vehicle without explicit permission.

