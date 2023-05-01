Space Mountain Now Closed at Disneyland

Disneyland Resort Guests can no longer enjoy Space Mountain.

Starting Monday, May 1, Space Mountain is transformed into Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain, which the Southern California Disney Park calls an intense “starfighter battle.”

“Fend off cross fire from swarms of New Republic X-wing starfighters and Imperial TIE fighters amidst a galactic onslaught!” Disney writes. “Your mission begins with a briefing from Admiral Ackbar: the New Republic needs help flying reconnaissance vessels to survey an Imperial Star Destroyer. After being escorted into hyperspace by an elite X-wing squadron, you arrive only to find the Star Destroyer waiting with a swarm of TIE fighters—it’s a trap!”

Hyperspace Mountain has made sporadic appearances in Tomorrowland at Disneyland Park since 2016. This fan-favorite overlay combines the thrills of the classic Disney coaster with Star Wars nostalgia that fans of all ages will adore.

More on Space Mountain

Anxiously awaiting this classic roller-coaster’s return? Mr. Tom Morrow and his friends will return to Disneyland Park on June 5! Until then, Guests can enjoy Space Mountain in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Hong Kong Disneyland.

“Race through the cosmos in the dark to the edge of the galaxy and back on a thrilling roller-coaster ride,” reads the official Disneyland ride description. “Navigate through a vast futuristic space station as you make your way to Mission Control. Board a sleek flight vehicle and prepare yourself for a high-flying adventure to the furthest reaches of space.”

“Ascend slowly through a swirling solar field as your rocket powers up. Plunge through a spectacular spiral nebula and then, when the countdown ends—hang on tight! As you hurtle forward into infinite darkness, your rocket darts and twists in the void, speeding faster and faster. Feel the g-force as you careen into the unknown! Immersive sound effects and evocative music add to the intense sensory experience. Brave the most epic journey of your Earthbound life and accept your mission—to conquer Space Mountain.”

Which is better: Space Mountain or Hyperspace Mountain? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.