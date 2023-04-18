Incredibly RARE Characters Coming to Disneyland

Sure, there are a lot of characters you can meet almost anywhere in the Disney Parks – characters like Mickey Mouse or the Disney Princesses can be found almost everywhere, and you’re bound to spot at least a few superheroes at Avengers Campus. However, an extremely rare crop of characters is about to appear at Disneyland; but they’re only there for two nights!

Tonight, Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California turns into the Disneyland of the 50s and 60s at Disneyland After Dark: Throwback Nite. Highlights from the event, which will be held on April 18 and April 20, include swing dancing with a live jazz band, exclusive treats inspired by the Park’s early days, vintage backdrops of retro attractions, and a special performance of “Fantasy in the Sky,” a nighttime spectacular inspired by the same one that debuted in Disneyland in 1957.

Guests are also encouraged to dress up in their most vintage and retro duds to celebrate the dapper style of the earliest Disneyland Guests. They’ll get the chance to meet some classic characters in new outfits, as well as some extremely rare retro characters, according to the event guide.

Five extremely rare (and for two of them, never-before-seen) characters will be meeting Guests at Throwback Nite, and it’s all happening in Tomorrowland. Tomorrowland was a favorite of Walt Disney, a man who believed in progress above anything else, so it makes sense that some of his most innovative characters would appear there. Guests can head to Tomorrowland to meet Mother & Father from Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress – yes, you read that correctly! These characters have never appeared in a Disney Park before, so we can’t wait to see them for the first time.

Additionally, Guests will be able to meet the Tomorrowland Space Couple, who first appeared in the Park in August 1955 and were Tomorrowland staples for a decade. This space-age couple hasn’t appeared since so we’re excited to hear what they think of the Tomorrowland of 2023. Finally, in Tomorrowland, Guests can say hello to Mr. Morrow – yes, Mr. Tom Morrow – from the classic Flight to the Moon attraction.

Tomorrowland isn’t the only land having fun, though! The Three Little Pigs and the Big Bad Wolf will be appearing in Critter Country, Peter Pan & Friends will take over Frontierland, Mickey and Minnie will appear on Main Street, U.S.A., and Guests can head to Fantasyland to meet a large crop of rare characters including Dumbo, Pinocchio & Friends, Cinderella & Friends, Aurora & Friends, Alice & Friends, and Hyacinth Hippo and Mademoiselle Upanova from Fantasia (1940).

Here’s the full event guide below!