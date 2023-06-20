Guests Kicked out After Jumping out of Disney World Ride, Dancing in Restricted Area

A Guest was once escorted off Splash Mountain after jumping out of their Walt Disney World ride vehicle and dancing on its expensive set, according to a witness who recently shared their experience.

“The ride stopped for some reason (technical difficulties) at the part just before the giant ascent,” Reddit user u/rokkon-stonedar recalled. “The log just ahead of us had some people get off the log and started dancing on the walkway next to the ‘river.’”

“Lights come on and someone on the PA comes on and says to stay on the ride at all times,” they continued. “The people jump back on the ride and remain there for a handful of minutes and they proceeded to jump off again and started dancing again.”

Before the Guests knew it, a previously-hidden exit door flew open, and a plain-clothed security guard arrived. The Disney Cast Member escorted the dancing Guest and the rest of their party off before the attraction could continue operating.

“Don’t know what happened to the dancer but I am guessing they got escorted off the premises,” the Guest wrote.

“Definitely got thrown out of the Park,” u/Top-Skin-3570 agreed.

More on the Now-Defunct Walt Disney World Ride

Splash Mountain entertained Guests at Magic Kingdom Park from July 1989 until January 2023. The log flume ride will reopen as Princess and the Frog (2009)-themed Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort in 2024.

“Drop into a whimsical world filled with classic characters and songs on this thrilling log-flume adventure,” the official Walt Disney World ride description once read. “Hop inside a hollow log and float through a colorful bayou as you follow happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit to his ‘laughing place.’ But be warned: Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit of this wayward hare.”

“Glide past over 100 talking, singing, storytelling Audio-Animatronics critters who inhabit Splash Mountain and offer up their own slice of down-home culture. Sing along to classic Disney ditties, including ‘Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah.’ Then, brace yourself for the big finale—this musical cruise ends in a thrilling 5-story splashdown!”

Have you ever seen another Guest jump out of a ride at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.