Disneyland Guests were moved to tears after Disney “ruined the magic” for them during a recent visit. “I’ll never see it the same way,” they said.

Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure are full of experiences that could bring tears to your eyes. From heart-stirring firework shows to electrifying live performances, emotional parades, nostalgic rides, exciting new attractions, heartwarming interactions with Disney characters and Cast Members, and much more. However, these Guests were moved to tears for an entirely different reason after Disney ruined the magic during their visit.

TikTok user @d.nice.89 recently posted a video of “the day the ‘magic’ got ruined” for her and her party at Disneyland Park, which moved the group to tears, commenting visiting the Park was “never going to be the same again.”

While not many details are given in the video, the unfortunate incident is evident. In the video, multiple Guests can be seen sitting in the séance room with Madame Leota in the Haunted Mansion — a New Orleans Square fan favorite — with the lights on and their vehicles stopped, as the ride had broken down probably moments before. The Guests who posted the video can be seen pouting as a Haunted Mansion Cast Member assists them to exit their Doom Buggy, and one of them can later be seen covering their face and holding back tears. However, those tears were likely from laughter, as the man can be seen smiling after removing his hands from his face.

The Guest commented that the ride broke down, so they had to walk through the entire set, and “the illusion is definitely never going to be the same.” And while the Guests could be joking about their feelings when they shared their experience, getting a behind-the-scenes look at one of Disneyland’s most iconic attractions surely isn’t on everyone’s bucket list.

If you’d like to take a peek behind the scenes of the Haunted Mansion, you can see the video of this ride breakdown below:

The Haunted Mansion at Disneyland Park has brought frightfully fun experiences for Guests for nearly 55 years. And while a former Disney Imagineer commented that the attraction “could be retired soon,” Madame Leota, the singing busts, and the 999 happy haunts are not going anywhere, not for long at least. While the Haunted Mansion will inevitably shut its doors this summer, the iconic Disney ride will reopen in September, welcoming Jack Skellington and other beloved characters from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) for a limited time as Haunted Mansion Holiday returns to Disneyland.

