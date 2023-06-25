Love them or hate them, influencers are inherent to Disney Parks, and here’s why the company can’t do anything against them.

Let’s be honest, all of us — or at least most of us — have a dozen photos in front of Cinderella Castle at Disney World or Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland, countless videos of the parades going down Main Street, U.S.A., pictures of our favorite snacks, selfies with our favorite characters, and a ton of Disney-related content in our phones.

And, while each of us has a different reason, that is mainly because the desire to bring a bit of Disney magic with us and share it with our friends and loved ones is inevitable — almost as much as the desire to buy all the merchandise every time we visit the Parks. Wanting to create any kind of audiovisual content at Disney is practically unavoidable; it helps spread the magic.

Then, why are content creators often looked down upon by the online community? Disney influencers have recently become the target of harsh criticism, going to extreme lengths with fans demanding the Parks ban content creators, influencers, and live streamers.

Yes, it is true that some content creators are not exactly saints, but does that mean that all influencers should be banned from Disney Parks? Despite constant complaints on social media from enraged fans, Disney actively banning influencers from Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort is highly unlikely.

There are a number of reasons why Disney wouldn’t ban influencers from the Parks. But to get there, we must address the elephant in the room. What makes Guests hate content creators at Disney Parks so much?

Influencers causing trouble at Disney Parks

While not all content creators cause trouble when visiting Disneyland or Disney World, some have caused multiple scenes at the Parks, triggering online campaigns to ban individuals from the Parks due to their reckless actions and completely ban streamers, content creators, and influencers overall.

Content creation at Disney Parks

Disney Parks worldwide drive themselves with similar rules and regulations, with some exceptions regarding specific conducts flagged as “inappropriate” for certain Parks. However, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort in America don’t have any particular rules against content creation at the Parks.

Currently, there are no restrictions regarding camera lenses in the Walt Disney World Resort property rules. PlanDisney states, “You are welcome to bring your photo equipment with a few exceptions: selfie sticks and handheld extension poles for mobile devices are not allowed, and neither are tripods or monopods that extend over six feet or cannot fit inside a standard backpack. Beyond that, feel free to pack the camera equipment that you feel will best help you capture your memories.” The Disneyland Resort property rules state similar restrictions against selfie sticks, hand-held extension poles for cameras or mobile devices, and tripods or monopod stands that cannot fit inside a standard backpack or extend over 6’.

However, PlanDisney adds that if Guests are bringing professional or additional camera equipment into the Parks, they should schedule a little extra time in the morning on days they’re planning to visit the Parks, as Disney security Cast Members might want to inspect their bags and ask about their equipment and what Guests plan to photograph during their visit. “Photography for unapproved commercial purposes is not allowed, so they might ask about what you intend to do with your photos. It shouldn’t take more than a few minutes at the point of entry, but it’s always a good idea to leave yourself some extra time.”

Apart from those minor restrictions and questions, Guests should keep in mind that any content they create inside the Parks should remain family-friendly and adhere to the Parks’ Guest Courtesy policies. This means Guests should avoid using offensive language, any kind of sales or solicitation, engaging in unsafe acts, obstructing any walkway, and, of course, refraining from exposing themselves on Disney property.

Disney Parks officially ban live streamers

As mentioned above, Disney Parks worldwide set out some specific rules to control conducts flagged as “inappropriate,” whether for the Parks or within the local customs. And perhaps the most remarkable example of this was the shocking ban of all “commercial shooting,” auxiliary equipment, and “public transmission or recording of any kind that may inconvenience other Guests,” which affected vloggers and live streamers visiting Tokyo Disney Resort.

The shocking ban sparked thrill among Disney fans worldwide, who quickly campaigned to make Disney Parks in America enforce a similar policy, as many commented that influencers ruin the experience at the Parks while live streaming and talking on rides, being inconsiderate to others.

Guests react to influencers at Disney Parks

Finding someone you admire and follow on social media at the Parks can be a magical experience. Unfortunately, it’s Guests who have unpleasant interactions with content creators at the Parks who are the most vocal about their experiences. Whether it be recording with flash on dark rides, being obnoxiously loud, or recording them without their permission, Guests are not happy with some influencers and content creators at the Parks.

And out-of-state content creators are not too thrilled either, as some have commented that local streamers have it easier on social media, as all they have to do is go to the Parks and start a live stream, in comparison to those who don’t live near Disneyland or Disney World, can’t create content at the Parks as often, and have to be creative when putting out content on social media platforms to make sure it boosts their engagement.

These reasons sound fair enough to campaign against vloggers, live streamers, and other content creators, but let’s dig a little deeper to see what angers other Guests so much.

Recent incidents involving content creators at Disney Parks

From disgusting to disrespectful and straight-up exhibitionism, we’ve seen content creators do it all at Disney Parks.

Inside the Magic has reported on vloggers faking disabilities to cut lines at the Parks, loudly talking about diarrhea and other vulgarities at attractions, ruining ride experiences for other Guests by being obnoxiously loud, and even causing violent scenes at the Parks. Additionally, Inside the Magic has reported on content creators smuggling restricted items into the Parks, endangering other Guests, shamelessly taking suggestive pictures inside the Parks, and causing ride shutdowns trying to create “adult content.”

Last year, one of the most discussed topics was the petition to permanently ban a couple of influencers from Disneyland Resort for spreading COVID-19 after irresponsibly attending the Park while infected. Additionally, the couple was recently involved in a violent assault against a vlogger.