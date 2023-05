Disney Character Performers make the magic happen at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. Each day, they bring Guests’ favorite stories to life!

This week at Disneyland Park, a Disney Character performer went beyond their call of duty to try and fix a broken Disney ride. TikToker @itstetrisbish shared this heartwarming video of Mickey Mouse trying to turn the lights back on outside magically “it’s a small world:”

While Mickey Mouse couldn’t quite get the lights back on, a nearby train started moving as he used his Disney magic, leaving Guests with a special memory they’ll never forget.

More on “it’s a small world”

This is not the first maintenance issue on “it’s a small world” at Disneyland Park. The original World’s Fair ride has struggled to function in recent months, with malfunctioning animatronics and regular breakdowns. Still, it remains a nostalgic favorite for Guests, young and old.

“Embark on a whimsical boat ride past a jubilant chorus of children from around the globe,” reads the official Disneyland ride description.

“Sing along to the classic anthem of world peace during a delightful musical boat tour. Cruise along the Seven Seaways Waterway on a gentle 10-minute journey through all 7 continents. Pass through vivid, fantastical scenes representing the iconic sights and sounds of dozens of nations. Behold a cast of dancing darlings from nearly every corner of the globe and watch as the Audio-Animatronics figures achieve universal harmony as they sing one song in many languages. By journey’s end, Walt Disney’s simple message is clear: it truly is a small world after all!”

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.