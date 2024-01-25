Fans Mourn Disney Location’s Permanent Closure as New Updates Given on Replacement

Come March, Disneyland Resort will not be the same. After 20 years of service, the beloved Tortilla Jo’s will shutter its doors for good at the Downtown Disney District. In its place will rise the third restaurant vision from Michelin-starred chef Chef Carlos Gaytán, completing the culinary master’s foodie trifecta.

In a press release sent to Inside the Magic, the Patina Restaurant Group (PRG) divulged more information regarding Chef Carlos Gaytán’s third restaurant in the Downtown Disney District. Tiendita will join the award-winning chef’s two other visions–Paseo and Céntrico–and will deal with heritage flavors and quick-service Mexican food staples.

“Tiendita will include elements of the elevated dishes that can be expected at Paseo and Céntrico but will also serve as a convenient and family-friendly option where guests can still enjoy a memorable experience,” the press release shared.

Vice President of the Patina Restaurant Group, Frank Moreno, celebrated Chef Gaytán’s vision of bringing Mexican heritage and culture to Orange County and the Downtown Disney District. “Mexican culture embraces spending time with family and friends sharing a delicious meal together. Tiendita will offer guests an expedited dining choice, while the experience remains true to this ethos and authenticity,” the executive said.

Menu highlights, according to the release, include roasted corn street food known as esquites, as well as tacos al pastor, which includes pork, pineapple, onion, and salsa. For a sweet option, there will be arroz con leche, a cinnamon and vanilla dessert with raisins.

While the opening of something new is exciting, especially when it’s from an acclaimed chef with already two other restaurants coming to the property, the upcoming arrival of Tiendita sadly means that the beloved Tortilla Jo’s will be closed forever.

After 20 years of tableside guacamole and refreshing margaritas, Tortilla Jo’s will close for good on March 31, 2024. Reservations for the restaurant can still be booked through the Disneyland Resort app until March 25, with the final week of operation allowing walk-in availability only.

Tortilla Jo’s closure at Downtown Disney came as a surprise to many, and upon posting the news to Instagram in early January, it garnered much backlash from fans who decried the closure and demanded to know if another location would be opening anywhere else in Southern California.

The changes at the Downtown Disney District come amid a large-scale redevelopment and expansion plan set in motion in late 2021. The demolition of the AMC Theater, Starbucks, and the Earl of Sandwich began in early 2022, with Asian restaurant Din Tai Fung announced as being part of the Disney expansion in April of the same year, as well as the addition of the Parkside Market. The former location of the UVA Bar and Catal will be the new homes of PRG’s Paseo and Céntrico restaurants.

Chef Carlos Gaytán’s three Mexican offerings are slated to open in Anaheim in Spring 2024.

