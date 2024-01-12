Fan-Favorite Disneyland Restaurant Announces Permanent Closure

One of the most popular restaurants at Disneyland Resort’s Downtown Disney is closing down in March.

Tortilla Jo’s first opened in 2004. The Mexican table-service restaurant offered guests at the Anaheim resort a range of dishes, from nachos and ceviche, to burritos, enchiladas, and fajitas, but it was best known for its guacamole, freshly prepared at the table-side and customized for each guest.

Yesterday (January 11), Tortilla Jo’s announced that it will whip up its last guac on March 31, 2024. “Don’t miss your chance to enjoy your favorite dishes and raise a glass to all the memories we’ve made together over the past two decades,” the restaurant said on Instagram.

While the main table service Downtown Disney restaurant will close in March, its attached quick service taqueria (aptly named “Taqueria at Tortilla Jo’s) will remain open for another two weeks before closings its doors for good on April 13.

Restaurant regulars were quick to share their disappointment. One commented on the Instagram announcement to label the decision “heartbreaking,” while another user wrote, “We will miss you all so much you have no idea.”

The restaurant closure comes as Downtown Disney prepares to introduce a brand-new wave of eateries. A new Mexican restaurant, Paseo and Centrico, will open in the dining and shopping district later this year in the former location of the old Catal Restaurant and Uva Bar. This will be run by the Patina Restaurant Group, which currently operates Tortilla Jo’s.

Patina Restaurant Group also operates the nearby Italian restaurant Naples Ristorante e Bar and the Napolini Pizzeria, as well as Morimoto Asia, The Edison, Maria & Enzo’s Ristorante, Enzo’s Hideaway, and Pizza Pointe in Walt Disney World Resort’s Disney Springs area.