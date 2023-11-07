Disney Location Closing Amid Theme Park Uncertainty

Amid viral reports of Walt Disney World Resort theme park closures, Disneyland Resort announced that a popular Downtown Disney restaurant is moving. Just months after its reopening in February, Earl of Sandwich will transfer to a temporary pop-up location.

The Downtown Disney District is free and open to the public, with dozens of shops, restaurants, and entertainment offerings to enhance your stay at Disneyland Resort. Located steps from Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, the shopping & dining complex is also conveniently accessible to Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel, Disneyland Hotel, and Disney’s Grand Californian Resort & Spa.

Earl of Sandwich

Earl of Sandwich is one of the most affordable Quick Service options at Downtown Disney, with a sister restaurant in Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort. Take a break from shopping at World of Disney with a delectable, leisurely lunch! (No reservation is necessary for this Disney dining location.)

“John Montagu invented the sandwich in 1762; his descendants perfected it!” Disney writes of the fast-casual dining option. “Try the signature roast beef sandwich on hearth-baked bread or any of number of hot or cold gourmet sandwiches. Soups, salads, wraps and desserts are also served.”

“Taste the difference at the home of ‘The World’s Greatest Hot Sandwich!’ ® Stop by this popular eatery to feast on an incredible selection of signature hot sandwiches, pizza breads, soups, salads, sides, wraps and decadent desserts. Each savory sandwich creation begins with artisan loaves baked to perfection and piled high with choice ingredients, including premium meats roasted fresh daily according to cherished family recipes.”

New Downtown Disney Location

According to the official Disneyland Magic Key Instagram account, Earl of Sandwich will open a temporary pop-up shop in the west end of Downtown Disney, near Star Wars Trading Post. Its current location will be demolished to make room for the new Porto’s Bakery and Eatery.

The Cuban-inspired bakery will break ground after its construction plans are approved, per The Orange County Register. It was initially announced at D23 Expo 2022 as part of the ongoing renovation of Downtown Disney’s west end.

The new Earl of Sandwich will serve a limited menu of hot sandwiches, salads, quick breakfast options, and desserts. It’s unknown when exactly the current location will move to the west side pop-up, but Disneyland Resort said the change will take place sometime this winter.

