New Dining Location Opening Tomorrow at Downtown Disney

After closing years ago, one popular dining location at Disneyland is returning very soon, occupying a now-empty space.

For those who don’t know, La Brea Bakery officially closed at Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort earlier this year. The location had been a part of the shopping district for 20 years, with the announcement coming out of nowhere.

The Downtown Disney location wasn’t the only one affected, with the company also stating that the location in Los Angeles was also closing. At first, this was an unexpected and very curious closure, but Disney revealed that Earl of Sandwich, the popular sandwich-based eatery, would be occupying the space.

Earl of Sandwich wasn’t the only restaurant that was affected by this announcement, with Sugarboo & Co. and Starbucks Coffee on the west end of the district both closing too.

It is important to note that this return is seemingly temporary, with Disney stating the following during the announcement:

“…hot sandwiches on artisan bread, with grab-and-go options at Earl of Sandwich or table service options at Earl of Sandwich Tavern, both of which will be temporarily located at the La Brea Bakery location.”

Earl of Sandwich closed in the Downtown Disney District in January 2021 as part of the ongoing overhaul of the area. Here’s what Disney had to say in the original announcement regarding the transformation of Downtown Disney:

“The Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., is about to embark on its next evolution of innovative shopping, dining, and entertainment experiences.”

We now know exactly when the new Earl of Sandwich is opening, and it happens to be extremely soon. The opening date was revealed by reporter Scott Gustin on Twitter:

NEW: Earl of Sandwich at Downtown Disney District is set to open on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The restaurant will be located in the former La Brea Bakery location

So there you have it, Guests will once again be able to enjoy Earl of Sandwich starting February 1, 2023, at the Downtown Disney district. Disneyland’s Downtown Disney is very similar to DIsney Springs at Walt Disney World, offering Guests the ability to shop, and eat, until you drop.

Are you excited to eat at Earl of Sandwich again?