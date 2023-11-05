Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World » Total Closure as Disney World Theme Park Shuts Down Indefinitely

Total Closure as Disney World Theme Park Shuts Down Indefinitely

An entire Walt Disney World theme park has shut down indefinitely, displacing thousands of guests to other areas of the sprawling Central Florida resort.

Open 52 years and counting, the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Central Florida, has welcomed millions of guests over its five years. At once only Magic Kingdom plus a handful of hotels like Disney’s Contemporary Resort and Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, Disney World has gone on to encompass four theme parks (Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Holywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom), two Disney water parks, as well over 20 hotels.

With a history as long and a legacy as robust as The Walt Disney Company’s, it’s not a surprise that Disney World is the most visited theme park destination in the world. In fact, Magic Kingom — home of Cinderella Castle and classic attractions like Space Mountain and Peter Pan’s Flight — is the most visited theme park in the world.

Over the last few years, though, the Disney Parks brand has faced criticism for some of the operational changes made at the parks, as well as for larger-scale updates, such as the rebranding of Splash Mountain to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

When Disney World reopened following the 2020 pandemic shutdown, multiple new measures were installed to protect guests returning to the parks. As many of the safety measures, like mask-wearing and social distancing, melted away, Disney kept elements like the Theme Park Reservation System in place before going on to introduce the divisive Disney Genie+ service in late 2021.

Taking the place of the former (and free) FastPass+ offering, Disney Genie+ was met with an immediate backlash, pricing out families and forcing guests into long lines for rides and experiences. Despite the complaints, Disney Genie+ has been a great financial success for the company, with Disney charging variable pricing to use the service depending on when someone is visiting. Holidays, like Thanksgiving, and special events tend to be higher.

As for park passes, soon they too will be a thing of the past for selected guests, as from January 9, 2024, many ticket types will not require a theme park reservation, meaning guests are once more free to venture between locations on any day, at any time — yes, the equally polarizing 2 p.m. park hopper rule will also be vanquished from the resort.

Up to January 9, most guests must have a park pass as well as a theme park ticket to gain entry into Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, or Animal Kingdom. As for the two Disney water parks, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park, park passes are not required to visit,

Presently, only Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon is open for guest use after Blizzard Beach closed earlier this year for refurbishments, at the same time Typhoon Lagoon reopened. It seems that Disney is entertaining the trend of keeping one closed for refurbishment while allowing guests access to the other until that park closes down, and so on.

Disney World Theme Park Closes Down TODAY

Now, as Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park lays dormant and guest-free, Typhoon Lagoon is hosting guests for one final day on November 5 before shutting down indefinitely at Disney World.

Typhoon Lagoon is perhaps the more popular of the two water parks thanks to its massive wave pool. The Typhoon Lagoon Surf Pool attraction is complimented by other water-based rides like Crush ‘n’ Gusher, Miss Adventure Falls, and Ketchakiddee Creek. After taking on the waves and the slides, guests can seek refreshments at one of the many Typhoon Lagoon food and beverage areas, such as Happy Landings Ice Cream, Let’s Go Slurpin’, and Leaning Palms.

There is no current reopening date listed for Typhoon Lagoon, meaning guests should plan their Disney World vacation with Blizzard Beach in mind. And then, looking ahead, it seems if Disney continues to follow this trajectory when Typhoon Lagoon does reopen, it will be goodbye (again) to Blizzard Beach. Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park reopens tomorrow, November 6, 2023, with operating hours 10 a.m. through 5 p.m.

Will you be sad to see the Typhoon Lagoon Disney World theme park close down indefinitely? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

