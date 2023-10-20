Disney World Closing Entire Park Indefinitely From November

One park is set to close at Disney World soon – but it’s not all bad news.

Once upon a time, before the pandemic, Walt Disney World Resort was home to six parks in total. Four were, of course, its primary attractions: Magic Kingdom (the OG), EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom. Guests also had the choice between two water parks, Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach.

Like all of Disney’s attractions, both water parks are heavily themed. While Typhoon Lagoon is themed like a typhoon-stricken tropical paradise, Blizzard Beach is designed like a ski resort that melted in the Florida heat.

As of 2020, however, guests no longer have two water parks to choose from when visiting Walt Disney World. When Disney World – just like Universal Orlando Resort and other parks in Florida – closed to limit the spread of COVID-19, its six parks were inaccessible to guests for five months. While its theme parks reopened in July, its water parks remained shut until March 2021, when visitors were once again able to visit Disney Blizzard Beach.

Although guests once again had access to attractions like Summit Plummet, Slush Gusher, and Runoff Rapids, fans pleaded with Disney to reopen Blizzard Beach’s sister park, Typhoon Lagoon. Disney finally reopened the latter in January 2022 – but Blizzard Beach closed in its place.

Since then, Disney has operated its water parks on an on-off schedule. While Blizzard Beach is open, Typhoon Lagoon remains closed, and vice versa, leaving guests increasingly frustrated about Disney’s refusal to keep both water parks open at the same time. It’s especially disappointing considering the fact that the Walt Disney World Resort website still advertises itself as having four theme parks and two water parks, which isn’t strictly true anymore.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like this system will change any time soon. While Typhoon Lagoon has been the only water park available to guests since March 2023, it’s set to close its gates for the winter season on November 5, 2024.

Although guests will no longer have access to attractions such as Humunga Kowabunga, Storm Slides, and Gang Plank Falls, they will be able to once again visit Blizzard Beach, which will reopen on November 6, 2023 according to Disney World’s website.

The park won’t feature any new attractions, but Disney Parks Blog has confirmed that it will see the return of “Tropical Santa” for the holiday season, as well as several new snacks. It will also retain the Frozen (2013) theming that was added to its Tike’s Peak splash area last November.

During its closure, Typhoon Lagoon will undergo a thorough refurbishment, as is tradition. For now, Disney has yet to announce a reopening date, meaning this closure is indefinite. However, if it follows a similar pattern to the last refurbishment cycle, late March 2024 is a good estimation of when it will open again.

Disney has made concerted efforts to boost the profitability of its parks since COVID-19, including the introduction of its FastPass replacement Genie+ and the ever-increasing price of park tickets and Annual Passes. Its decision to open only one water park at a time becomes less surprising when you consider that it must radically reduce its operating costs. While we may see Disney World have two water parks again one day, it doesn’t seem like that day is coming any time soon.

